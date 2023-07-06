We plan to publish the results from the popular Northparkes Oval Parkrun each week. Here are the last two weeks' results:
Well done to the 19 participants that took part in event 105 on Saturday, July 1.
It was a cold, drizzly morning. We used our alternate track so that we could run the event on sealed paths. A special mention to our volunteers who braved the bad weather so that Parkrun could take place.
There were 3 PBs. Congratulations to Haiqiang Zhao, Matthew Clark and Alec Bateson.
We welcomed three first timers to our Parkrun - Luke, Kellie and Clint Westcott. We hope you enjoyed our challenging course and would love to see you again.
Our Parkrun was possible thanks to the following volunteers: Andrew Kingsford-Smith, Vicki Warwick, Dan Greef, Phil Cole, Geoff Cole and Tina Morrison-Turner. Thank you for giving your time, especially on such a miserable day.
If you would like to volunteer at the Northparkes Oval Parkrun in future weeks, please contact them on their Facebook page or by email northparkesoval@parkrun.com.
Event 104 on June 24 saw 35 people participate in our Parkrun.
There were 8 PBs to Marcus Moss, Phil Cole, Haiqiang Zhao, Charles Ward, Tina Morrison-Turner, Gillian Madden, Erin Freeman and Sharon Hunt.
We welcomed 5 first timers - Alec Bateson, Kim Jomes, Jenny-Lee Blanch, Rex Baker and Susanne Baker.
One of our regulars also achieved her 50 milestone this week. Merryn Unger, of which 48 have been at Northparkes Oval. Congratulations Merryn.
Our Parkrun was possible thanks to the following volunteers: Janelle Goodsell, Scott Goodsell, Dan Greef, Sarah Hartin, Andrew Kingsford-Smith and Alison Wallace.
See what the Northparkes Oval Parkrun is all about and to keep up to date, head to their Facebook page.
