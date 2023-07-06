A drizzly bleak Saturday met the few resilient golfers that went out for the Telescope Tyres Monthly Medal on Saturday morning.
The day's event was sponsored by a new sponsor to the club in Goosy Sports owned by Josh Miles, a former member of the Parkes Golf Club and we look forward to a successful association with Josh.
With the day improving the afternoon golfers increased the numbers giving a starting field of 47 golfers.
In the A grade scratch, Rob Hey turned back the clock to show a clean pair of heals to the field.
Rob obviously still has the class to steal the glory from the young guns and will no doubt be a force in the upcoming club champs.- Peter Bristol
Rob obviously still has the class to steal the glory from the young guns and will no doubt be a force in the upcoming club champs in October.
Two strokes back was Jack Elliott who held it together only missing a few vital opportunities.
John Green and Anthony Riach were the only other golfers to break 80 on the day with their 79's.
In the A grade net Rob's 65 easily led in the field with Jack back on 72 net the nearest rival alongside Wayne Powter and David Stevenson.
In B grade Peter Amor hit a strong 82 off the stick, one of his best rounds in recent time, to win the event by 3 strokes from Aaron Drabsch on 85.
In the net events Peter and Aaron were again the only real contenders with Peter beating home Aaron by 2 shots.
In C grade Sam Standen's long game came to the fore as he well in front of the field, 3 clear shots in front of Scott Winter with no other players close.
Scott managed to reverse the result in the net with his 62 the best round of the day, and a good 5 strokes in front of Sam.
In the Griffins Leading Edge putting competition Mark Kelly reigned supreme with 27 putts getting him home.
In the Norman Family Veterans competition, David Stevenson maintained his good form to take out this months comp with a 72 net.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Anthony Riach at 270cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Greg Peterson at 170cm and the 18th by Richard Hamilton at 104cm.
The lucrative 11th hole was won by Greg Peterson at 170cm this week.
Ball winners were Sam Standen67, Aaron Drabsch, Wayne Powter, Andrew Huntley, Jack Elliott 72, Wayne Tucker and Rob Lea 73.
In the Captain verse President this week, Cath was outgunned by David 169 to 163.
This coming Saturday is a 4 person medley stableford - worst and best scores count every hole - there is an individuals in conjunction.
This event is sponsored by Western Temporary Fencing.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.