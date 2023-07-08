Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Little Athletics hold 2022-2023 presentation

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 8 2023 - 1:16pm
The Parkes Little Athletics Club held their annual presentation at Northparkes Oval on March 27 this year to celebrate and recognise all the achievements of their athletes in the 2022-2023 season.

