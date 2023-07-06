Congratulations to the Parkes Men's Over 55s Masters team for taking out Division A at the NSW Men's Masters Hockey Championships over the weekend at Port Macquarie.
Playing in Pool 1, Parkes took on Illawarra South Coast and Far North Coast on June 30, before defeating Metro South West 3-1 on the Saturday.
Parkes headed into the semi final against Newcastle winning that match convincingly at 4-1.
Our men met with Far North Coast again in the final on the Sunday and put on another outstanding performance with a 4-1 score line.
Their faces said it all when the Over 55s Parkes men received their medals and silverware after a successful state campaign.
The local side even had in their company former Parkes physiotherapist Sharon Dixon who after decades of involvement in Parkes Hockey and the sport in general, still has a strong relationship with the club and provided medical care to the athletes.
Parkes Hockey Incorporated shared their pride of the "awesome achievement" on social media this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.