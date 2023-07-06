Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes Men's Over 55s win Division A at NSW Men's Masters Hockey Championships

By Newsroom
July 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Parkes Men's Over 55s Masters team are state champions following a successful NSW Men's Masters Hockey Championships in Division A at Port Macquarie over the weekend. Picture by Parkes Hockey Inc
The Parkes Men's Over 55s Masters team are state champions following a successful NSW Men's Masters Hockey Championships in Division A at Port Macquarie over the weekend. Picture by Parkes Hockey Inc

Congratulations to the Parkes Men's Over 55s Masters team for taking out Division A at the NSW Men's Masters Hockey Championships over the weekend at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.