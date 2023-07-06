Here are the sports results from July 1-2 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 10: Parkes Cobras bye.
Round 9
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Lithgow Wolves 22 def Parkes Spacecats 12
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Lithgow Wolves 19 def Parkes Spacemen 18
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Parkes Spacemen 16 def Lithgow Wolves 6
Round 10
First grade:
League tag:
Round 11
New Holland Cup First Grade: Mudgee Wombats 39 def Parkes Boars 10
Second grade: No results.
Westfund North Cup women: Mudgee Wombats 47 def Parkes Women 21
Senior men Tier Two: Bye.
Round 8 Women: Parkes United 1 draw with Orange CYMS 1
Round 7 Men: Parkes United 2 draw with Orange Wanderers 2
