Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sports results from July 1-2 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
July 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Parkes Spacecats haven't had the best run in the last four weeks but they've been showing plenty of heart. Here's hoping things pick up for the side. Picture by Jenny Kingham
The Parkes Spacecats haven't had the best run in the last four weeks but they've been showing plenty of heart. Here's hoping things pick up for the side. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Here are the sports results from July 1-2 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.