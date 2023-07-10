Parkes Champion-Post
Community

Craft Corner congratulate winners of their first beanie competition winners

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 11 2023 - 9:30am
Sharyn Preisig, Summer Baker, Helen Westcott and Mary Ewin with the winning entries in Craft Corner's first Beanies at the Corner competition. Picture supplied
Craft Corner has congratulated its winners of the first Beanies at the Corner competition.

