Craft Corner has congratulated its winners of the first Beanies at the Corner competition.
Organisers were thrilled to have received 55 entries for the competition.
Winners were announced during a special presentation and afternoon tea at the shop's location in Clarinda Street on June 5.
Usually in the past, Craft Corner has held a Cosies at the Corner competition, but this year they decided to change it up and do beanies instead.
There were four different categories and a prize for each category.
In the photo to the left, Sharyn Preisig is holding first prize for the Traditional Section and Children's Section.
Summer Baker is holding her beanie, the encouragement award and also holding Noeline Francis' first of show and first in the Quirky Section.
Helen Westcott, who was one of the judges for the competition, is holding the People's Choice beanie won by Rhonda Redenbach.
Mary Ewin is holding first in the Fabric Section.
The judges of the competition were Helen Westcott and Anne Olsen.
Craft Corner would also like to thank their sponsors of the competition - Yarn Ect, Ostini Wool, ClearWater Tanks, Langlands Hanlon and Griffins Leading Edge.
Following the competition Craft Corner has a range of beautiful beanies for sale and all worth a look at their premises.
With two more months still left of winter, it's the perfect time to purchase one.
As usual they also have a range of other art and craft items, clothing, home baked goodies and plants for sale. If you're looking for that unique gift hand made from the heart, Craft Corner is the place for you.
They're open from Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 2pm.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
