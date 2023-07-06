Parkes boy Jackson Goonrey, last year's International Wrestling Australia (IWA) regional champion is back!
IWA is Australia's longest running, best travelled and most exciting pro-wrestling touring act and they're bringing back their Wild West Tour to the Central West this Friday and Saturday.
Last year was the first time in more than 10 years they were last in Parkes and their first country tour in three because of Covid-19.
And 2023 marks their 25th year of touring.
Goonrey, who goes by the stage name Scott Green, made his country debut as a pro wrestler at the event last year that was held at the Parkes Leagues Club, taking down rival The Chief Rig for the IWA Regional Championship belt.
The night was so special for him, he stepped into the ring wearing a Parkes Spacemen jersey and the Spacemen colours red, white and blue strapped around his wrists.
Goonrey played with the Spacies in the under 16s and 18s and what was better, his former coach Dean Messiter, otherwise known as Uncle Roastie from Roasted Rugby League, presented him the Regional Championship belt.
In an ironic turn, Goonrey has since suffered a devastating broken leg that required extensive surgery and he has not wrestled since December.
The injury was expected to rule the 22-year-old, who's been described by the industry as a "rising star", out for all of 2023, possibly longer.
But come this Friday, July 7 IWA has announced Goonrey will be making another appearance, fittingly his first match back in his hometown.
Goonrey is looking forward to getting out there again, and wrestling again in front of his mates and family.
The IWA Wild West Tour returns to the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday, doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.
The tour also heads north again to Dubbo on Saturday night at the Dubbo RSL at 8pm.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.