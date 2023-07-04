A truck driver who took an intersection five kilometres outside of Eugowra too fast, caused his Kenworth to roll onto its side on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 9.25am when the 28-year-old male driver from Lavington was travelling south on the Parkes-Eugowra Road.
The truck which was carrying an excavator, approached the intersection on The Escort Way.
Police said he attempted to turn left onto The Escort Way at speed which caused the truck to roll onto its side.
The road was also wet from earlier rain.
The man was treated at the scene by an off-duty nurse and then paramedics when an ambulance arrived. There were also other emergency services, council staff and a heavy vehicle tow truck on the scene.
The driver was conveyed to Orange Hospital with pain to his shoulder and for general observation.
Police have obtained a version of events from the driver and said they are awaiting results of blood testing before contemplating further action.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.