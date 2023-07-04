Parkes Champion-Post
Kenworth truck carrying excavator rolls on its side near Eugowra

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:10pm, first published 8:00pm
A Kenworth truck carrying an excavator rolled onto its side at the Parkes-Eugowra Road and The Escort Way intersection on Saturday morning. Pictures by Brett Sale
A truck driver who took an intersection five kilometres outside of Eugowra too fast, caused his Kenworth to roll onto its side on Saturday morning.

