It was another home game for Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club on Saturday, July 1 as Parkes Blue and Parkes White braved the cold in three grades.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White played U10s Blues. Both teams played a great match on Saturday at Pioneer Oval.
Local bragging rights were at stake, and the boys really stepped up and provided us with a great contest.
Both teams have had a tough season but looked much more comfortable playing against their mates.
The final score of 30 - 30 was a fitting result.
Parkes White scored on the bell to tie the game up, but the conversion was missed.
Whites scored more tries, but the Blues had their goal kicking boots on and didn't miss a single goal.
A very enjoyable game to watch.
K & H Constructions U12s White had a win over Parkes Blue.
Is there any better way, on a cold winter's day, with sleet, wind, and rain than to play your club's other Under 12s team?
It was another tight game, and full credit must go to the entire team for being able to come back from being down 14-4 at halftime.
Billy White led the team with his endless defence and runs in attack.
Toby Fliedner showed how he can use his strength and size and push over the line, coming up with his first try for the season!
Joel Turner showed how well he hides his strength within his lean physique by also going over to score his first try for the season.
Jaylan Richardson and Hamish Newham both handled plenty of work throughout the game, and Aisea Folau played great when it was needed at crucial times within the game.
Winger, Levi McIntyre caught a terrific ball from a kick on the 5th, which bobbled off his chest, but he launched himself forward to regather it, still catching it on the full and making a great run of many metres.
Rhyley Moore, in true 'RM' style, ran 40m of the field to score under the posts in the final minutes of the game.
This was definitely the highlight of the game for the team and ultimately gave the boys their win. Overall, Coach Ben Smith was super proud of each of the boys' individual efforts and is proud of the team's development and improvement each week.
Tries- Rhyley Moore (1), Ari Albert (1), Toby Fliedner (1), and Joel Turner (1).
Goals- Hamish Newham (1), Billy White (1), and Jaxson Clarke (1).
Full time score Parkes White 22- Parkes Blue 18
K & H Constructions U12s Blues just missed out on the win, in a close game 22-18, playing against friends from the other U12s Parkes side.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White took the field on a cold, wintery, sleety day, to take on a team of friends and mates, the girls knew it was going to be a tough task on many fronts.
Wet conditions made tagging difficult, a slippery ball made passing and catching harder than normal.
But after being down 16-0 at halftime the girls came back out, being much better in defence, in the second half.
Moving up together and working better as a team.
The girls also displayed a high level of communication on the field this week.
Highlights for our game were Adelaide Terry making a strong run down the sideline and Katie Galvin was fierce in defence.
Corby Fliedner had a strong run and broke the line in the second half, and both left and right wingers were solid in defence when needed.
With an injury to Miley Duff in the second half, Ruby Heraghty was able to step into hooker from middle forward and help keep the other side from scoring any points in the second half.
Piper White successfully converted her own try in the second half to bring the full-time score being, Parkes Blue 16-Parkes White 6.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue came away with the win 16-6 in a hard game, playing against friends.
While playing in dreadful, wet conditions, the Blues started out strong, working as a team with some excellent passes and lots of positive communication.
Emily White found an opening and scored beneath the post just minutes after kicking off. Conversion was successful by Alyra Williams.
When on the field, Miley Nash, Zahra Ellis, and Malia Morrison are all dangerous attackers and they continuously gain many metres, playing exceptionally well under pressure.
Leni Constable broke through the defence from dummy half to score the second try of the game from 10 metres away from the Whites' line.
Conversion unsuccessful, taking the score to 10-0.
Miley Nash, with her lightning speed, got the team closer, running 40 metres before Emma Hando was over the line for a try.
Conversion was successful by Alyra Williams.
Kasey Morgan, Chelsey Norris, Kelsey Finnegan, and Laylah Logan all played strong in defence, applying constant pressure to the Whites, keeping them scoreless in the first half.
Both teams should be proud of their efforts on the field on Saturday.
It's not easy playing against your friends but they all got in and showed great sportsmanship.
Well done girls!
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to thank all their sponsors, and volunteers for all your support throughout the season.
Junior League returns on Saturday, July 15 at Pioneer Oval when both Parkes teams play each other again. Happy holidays!
A massive thank you to the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club, their coaches and publicity officer Erin Hando for submitting these reports into the Parkes Champion Post each week and each season.
