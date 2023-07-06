Parkes Champion-Post
Forbes to host 2023 Football NSW Country Girls Cup

By Renee Powell
July 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Zoe Field playing for Lachlan girls.
Zoe Field playing for Lachlan girls.

Hundreds of soccer players and supporters converge on the Forbes Botanical Gardens this weekend as it hosts the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.

