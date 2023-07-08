Parkes Champion-Post
NSW Health urges families and children to get vaccinated against flu

By Newsroom
July 8 2023 - 1:20pm
File picture.
Parents of children aged six months to under five years are being urged to book their child in for a free influenza (flu) vaccine with their GP as flu cases continue to rise among children.

