Parents of children aged six months to under five years are being urged to book their child in for a free influenza (flu) vaccine with their GP as flu cases continue to rise among children.
Since May, NSW Health has reported eight children have been admitted to intensive care with life-threatening complications from the flu at Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick and The Children's Hospital at Westmead, amid concerns presentations and admissions for influenza-like illnesses are exceeding presentations to ED for COVID-19.
Head of Infectious Diseases at The Children's Hospital Professor Alison Kesson said some children are suffering serious cardiac, neurological, and muscle-related complications after acquiring influenza.
"Young children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable and at higher risk of severe illness from influenza, and we are very worried by what we've seen so far this winter," she said.
"Influenza can lead to really severe complications including heart disease, inflammation of the brain, muscle damage, as well as severe bacterial infections such as group A streptococcal and Staphyloccus aureus (golden staph) infection - which is why we're strongly reminding families to take advantage of the free flu vaccine this winter.
"Influenza vaccines are readily available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over, so I strongly encourage families to book in now."
Vaccination during pregnancy is also the best way to prevent severe influenza in neonates and babies under six months of age, who are too young to be vaccinated themselves.
Older children and adolescents are also strongly recommended to get vaccinated against influenza.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free flu vaccine and include:
We can all take steps to help protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 and the flu, including:
More information on Influenza can be found on the NSW Government website.
