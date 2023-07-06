There were no social bowls last week.
Our Grade 5 Zone Pennants winning side ventured to Dubbo for the State Finals over the weekend.
On Friday morning we started out with an 8-2 win over Aberdeen, 50-43 on the master board.
Then on Friday afternoon we had a 10-0 win over Ettalong, 73-56 on the master board. Leaving us in first place in our pool, playing the second placed team from Forster Saturday morning.
We came out slow falling behind on the master board, but fired up for the game on Saturday morning and ended with a strong 9-1 win over Forster, 73-57 on the master board.
This leaving us on top and playing Quirindi in the quarter final on Saturday afternoon but unfortunately we fell just short loosing two rinks by just 1 shot and going down 10-0 to Forster, 60-50 on the master board.
The club is so proud of the efforts of our team and we thank each and every person that helped along the way.
What an amazing experience it was.
On the weekend we have our annual Handicap Pairs Tournament.
First game will be at 8:30am Saturday in Round Robin Sectional Play, then a knockout series for the top ranked 8 teams on Sunday also starting at 8:30am.
Breakfast and barista coffee will be available at the club.
Anyone who has not put a team together please get it in asap as we will do the draw on Friday afternoon.
All new members have been handicapped and they are listed on the board with the conditions of play.
In the club on Friday, July 7 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($650), the Bistro serving up their scrumptious meals from 6pm and the ever popular karaoke with Alice from 8pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Winter rain is much appreciated by the farmers, but not so much by the bowls gals when it interrupts our schedule! A quiet news day!
Just a reminder our AGM will be held after bowls next Tuesday, July 11. Come along for a catch-up and cuppa if you can. New committee meeting will follow.
Pennant's practice will continue on social bowls Tuesdays for those ladies, first matches early August.
Winter birthday beauties are numerous within our club, but there are two significant days this month when Laurie and Kate begin a new decade. Congratulations and best wishes to you both from all our members!
The next Trading Table will be on Tuesday, August 1, with the theme "Winter Warmers".
To play social bowls next Tuesday, July 11, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested new players are always welcome.
Milk n Mats social roster: Lorraine B.
- Lea Orr
The weather wasn't very kind to our bowlers last week, with bowls on Saturday washed out and Thursday afternoon was so bitterly cold that only 10 diehard bowlers - either without home heating, or a misguided belief that everyone else was wrong and that it wasn't really that cold - created moving wind breaks on the main green.
The triples game featured the big coats of John Ward, Arthur Corbett and the every-ready battery man, Col Hayward up against the wind cheaters belonging to Tom Furey, Bob Freeman and the man from the Village down the road, Col Mudie.
Team Mudie were warming their hands with glee as they led 12 shots to 5 after 10 ends, however they didn't count on Arthur Corbett returning to his form of the 1980s.
Arthur was the perfect foil for John 'winks' Ward and Col Hayward, bowling effectively, ensuring blocking bowls were in place to frustrate Mudie's men.
Col and his cool crew bowled exceptionally well for the remainder of the game, to cruise to a 19 shots 16 win.
The pairs game was a ripper of a game as the heads under the beanies belonging to Ian 'twilight' Simpson and Paul Kirwan played the wandering Jim Blake and soon to be ex-President Col Miller.
The scores were locked up 11 each after 11 ends, and then 14 each just 4 ends later. Col and big Jim won the remaining ends, recording a win by 18 shots to 14, just in time as the weather turned very cold.
The Men's Bowls Committee AGM was held on Saturday with a new fresh-faced executive elected and new committee members also elected.
Tony Riordan as president will capably lead his executive of Mick Tonkin (vice president) and Gary McPhee (secretary).
Bowlers at the AGM acknowledged the wonderful 40 plus years of umpiring by Col Mudie, in both Tullamore and Parkes.
Col announced he is retracting his tape measure for the final time - a great effort and service to bowls umpiring over a very long time, thank you Col.
The members were also able to congratulate Mick Went, being awarded the Major Singles winner trophy for the 4th time, and to also acknowledge and congratulate Brian Townsend on his bowling achievements over the last 12 months, being awarded Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Bowler of the Year, well done Brian.
The lucky rink jackpot now sits at $210 next Thursday.
Also, the Bowling Club Members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $4100, and will be drawn after the meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
- Marty Tighe
