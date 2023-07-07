Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW Janine Young in Forbes to help with billing issues

By Newsroom
July 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW Janine Young will be in Forbes on July 12 to talk to Parkes and Forbes residents and businesses. File picture
Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW Janine Young will be in Forbes on July 12 to talk to Parkes and Forbes residents and businesses. File picture

The Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON) is hosting a Community Assistance Day in the Central West for residents and small businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.