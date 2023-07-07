The Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON) is hosting a Community Assistance Day in the Central West for residents and small businesses.
It will take place in Forbes on Wednesday, July 12 from 10am until 2pm and Parkes residents are invited and encouraged to come along.
EWON is a free and fair dispute resolution service that assists customers when they can't resolve issues with their energy or water provider.
Complaints to EWON show more than 70 per cent of complaints from this region this year are about billing and affordability issues.
EWON has connected with several community organisations in the area who have indicated residents would benefit from the opportunity to access several community services in one location.
Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW Janine Young will attend the event at Club Forbes to assist locals with their energy and water bills and provide information on rebates and concessions for customers concerned about rising energy prices.
"The Parkes and Forbes region has been affected by severe weather events including recent flooding, and now cost of living pressures and increased energy prices," Ms Young said.
"This could result in customers ending up with high energy debt, so we're keen to connect with them personally before their winter bills come in.
"We're bringing our staff directly to Forbes to offer advice about managing bills, saving energy and dealing with providers.
"We're there to listen to your concerns, review your bills and work with you to resolve any issues you have - on the spot."
EWON will be joined by a range of community and government agencies including Legal Aid NSW, Revenue NSW, Service NSW, Services Australia, Forbes Shire Council, Joblink Plus, Catholic Care -Wilcannia/Forbes, Social Futures, NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, Origin Energy, Essential Energy, Workforce Australia and Yilabara Solutions.
Customers are encouraged to bring along current and past energy bills, letters from retailers, Centrelink Health Cards, and any other concession cards.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.