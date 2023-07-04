Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Fill out Parkes Liveability Strategy Survey to help identify 'missing' gaps and improve living in Parkes

By Newsroom
July 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strategy to identify 'missing' gaps and improve living in Parkes, take the survey today
Strategy to identify 'missing' gaps and improve living in Parkes, take the survey today

Parkes Shire Council is inviting members of the Parkes community to share their ideas to deliver liveability improvements across the shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.