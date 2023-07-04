Strategy to identify 'missing' gaps and improve living in Parkes, take the survey today

Parkes Shire Council is inviting members of the Parkes community to share their ideas to deliver liveability improvements across the shire.
Council has secured $186,562 in funding from the NSW Government under the Regional NSW - Business Case and Strategy Development Fund to assist in developing such a strategy.
But there's just five days left for residents and those working in the area to participate in the Parkes Liveability Strategy Survey.
This project will investigate the ways in which council can contribute to making the shire more liveable for our community and attract more skilled workers to the region by determining the most effective ways to attract and retain skilled workers, supporting the future for all residents.
Currajong Senior Planner Brent Tucker is assisting council with the strategy and is encouraging everyone to complete the survey.
"So far we've had a great response with close to 400 surveys completed, but there are a large number of surveys that have been started but are showing to be uncompleted in the system," he said.
"The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete and will influence hundreds of decisions moving forward over the coming years.
"If you only participate in one community engagement activity this year, make it this one."
The strategy is a great opportunity to share what you like about the Parkes Shire, council says, what you enjoy about your neighbourhood and the changes you'd like to see made within the community.
Mayor Ken Keith OAM is excited council has managed to secure this competitive funding to undertake a liveability strategy to help guide the shire in providing the necessary infrastructure and support to make the town an attractive place to relocate to and stay.
"We, like many regional centres, are facing a critical shortage of professionals in many industries and services, and this strategy will work to identify the 'missing gaps' in securing the future workforce for the Parkes Shire," he said.
The Parkes Liveability Strategy will identify key projects that will attract a sustainable skilled workforce, 'missing' infrastructure and services that people living and working in the area need, and will provide a roadmap to maintaining a skilled workforce for industry, health and education systems to provide support services for the shire.
Other key considerations include, how towns respect and support their indigenous heritage; welcoming new migrants to town with support; and filling the many vacancies that almost two thirds of local businesses, including council's, are currently experiencing.
The strategy will guide council towards providing a sustainable, practical, and attractive future for its community.
Parkes Shire Council's Director Planning and Community Services, Brendan Hayes, is eager to engage with the community and gain as much input as possible into developing the strategy.
"We have engaged leading social demographers, Place Score, to roll out a Liveable Neighbourhoods Survey as part of the project," he said.
"The survey is open to people of all ages and backgrounds and asks questions about how we feel about our community and everyday quality of life in the Parkes Shire.
"We are calling on all members of the community to participate in the survey to help us gather this essential information and work towards making the Parkes Shire a more attractive place to reside.
For more information and to access the Liveable Neighbourhoods survey, visit yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Staff at council's administration building in Cecile Street are available to assist the community in completing their survey.
Submissions close on Sunday, July 9.
