Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Shire sporting clubs benefit from Sports Grants Funding Program

By Newsroom
July 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the successful recipients in the CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council Sports Grants Funding Program. Picture supplied
Some of the successful recipients in the CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council Sports Grants Funding Program. Picture supplied

CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council have announced the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.