CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council have announced the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program.
Parkes Sports Council Chairperson, Alan Gersbach said it was fantastic to see a broad range of projects during this round for selection.
"Parkes Shire has a strong sporting culture and programs such as this promote and increase participation within the community," Gersbach said.
This round, which closed in March 2023, included a grant to the Peak Hill Swimming Club to purchase equipment for training including lane ropes, pool noodles, long blade fins, handle paddles and a learn to swim platform.
Other projects receiving grants included:
Parkes Hockey Incorporated - Fabricate and install new dugouts on the revamped Stephen Davies Field - $13,235.94.
Parkes School of Dance - Host a student workshop with a Royal Academy of Dance Examiner and DOTS specialist - $1533.
Parkes and District Kennel Club - Purchase 12 new agility dog jumps for use at agility and jumping training and competitions - $1500.
Parkes Little Athletics - Purchase a shade marquee including a customised shade and victory podium - $2435.
Peak Hill Swimming Club - Purchase equipment for training including lane ropes, pool noodles, long blade fins, handle paddles and learn to swim platform - $6055.
Parkes Croquet Club - Purchase of croquet mallets - $800.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club - Purchase of new post pads and corner posts and pads for upgraded goal posts Pioneer and Spicer Ovals - $3000.
Parkes Rugby Union Football Club - Training and playing equipment including balls, agility poles, contact wedge and training bibs - $2000.
Parkes Tennis - Purchase of training shirts for the #nolimits squads - $1125.
In total $31,683.94 in grants were distributed this round.
Cr Louise O'Leary thanked Northparkes for its continuing support of not only this program but also the many other community programs throughout Parkes and Forbes.
"Thank you to all the community groups who applied for this round of sporting grants. We encourage any local groups considering applying to make use of the resources of the Parkes Shire Grants Team in helping you with your application," Cr O'Leary said.
Northparkes Managing Director Jianjun Tian said, "At Northparkes, we are committed to a number of long-term community partnerships, including the Sports Grants Program, which not only benefits our people, but the community in which we live and work.
"We recognise the importance of sport in sustaining a healthy and happy community. By providing financial assistance through the Sports Grants Program in partnership with Council, we're able to support a range of different teams and clubs within the local community," added Mr Tian.
The Sports Grants program is a joint funding initiative between CMOC-Northparkes Mines, Parkes Sports Council and Parkes Shire Council.
The next round, which opens in September, will see a total of $32,460.36 available for sports-related projects within the Parkes Shire.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.