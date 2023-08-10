My office has relocated to a new address at 194A Lords Place, Orange.
While there's still a few boxes to unpack, our new digs is now up and running.
Our previous office was closed while we made the move and set up our new location, with temporary intermittent access to phone and email.
My team has been working diligently to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to our services.
Now that we are fully operational at our new premises, we will continue to provide the same level of dedicated service and support we have always delivered.
My team and I have a new, inviting and spacious office where visitors will continue to be met with a smile by my friendly, hard-working and dedicated team.
Access has also been enhanced for disabled visitors, and is wheelchair friendly.
We appreciate your continued support and encouragement, and if you require any assistance or have any questions you can reach out to us via phone 63625199 or email orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au - we will respond to your message as soon as we can.
The Western NSW Business Awards was celebrated at Orange on June 30, acknowledging the success of local business, recognising so many talented business owners and staff who are doing amazing work right across our communities.
Local businesses are the backbone of our community and in the last few years they've had to navigate COVID, cost-of-living pressures, inflation, rising interest rates along with workforce challenges, just to name a few things. So, it was great to acknowledge, promote and share in their success.
We had a great turnout for Sunday's Mr Perfect Men's Mental Health barbecue at Cook Park in Orange where we had over 50 guys turn-up.
Meanwhile we entered the Molong Camp Oven Cook Off on the weekend which saw all proceeds go towards the Molong Flood Relief.
I was also delighted to be invited to participate in the official opening of the new grandstand and amenities of Spicer Oval at Parkes on July 29. And I'll be at the official address of the Trundle Show next Wednesday.
Recently, the Commander of the Central West Police District Superintendent Brendan Gorman made a surprise visit to my office to present me with a Certificate of Service from the NSW Police Force. The certificate recognises my career, spanning almost 22 years in law enforcement. My time in "the job" concluded when I was elected State Member for the seat of Orange in 2016 - a bittersweet occasion.
During my policing career there were unique and unrivalled experiences, as well as many fond memories, too. I met and worked with some wonderful people - many of whom remain close and loyal friends to this day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.