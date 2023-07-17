Parkes Champion-Post
Child restraint checks in Parkes secure safety for our kids

By Newsroom
July 17 2023 - 11:30am
Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor said adjustments made to car seats at the checking day will improve safety. Picture supplied
The recent free child restraint checking event, a service provided by Parkes Shire Council, discovered that 60 per cent of the child restraints checked were incorrectly fitted.

