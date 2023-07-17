The recent free child restraint checking event, a service provided by Parkes Shire Council, discovered that 60 per cent of the child restraints checked were incorrectly fitted.
The service provided free child restraint inspections in the Kelly Reserve carpark by local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters.
Twenty-two child restraints were brought in by parents and grandparents for checking - a combination of baby capsules, rearward/forward facing convertible seats, forward facing/booster convertible seats along with a 0-8 years child restraint. There were two installations.
Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor said this bi-annual event continues to be popular.
"Over half of the child restraints that were checked had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child," Ms Suitor said.
The most common mistakes were:
"The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. It is important to make sure that your precious cargo is safe and buckled up every time they are in the car - whether it's a five minute or five-hour journey," Ms Suitor said.
While this was a free bi-annual event, local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters can install and check child restraints every day for a small fee. The local fitters in Parkes are Col Fletcher Ford & Kia and Parkes Tyrepower. The local fitter in Forbes is Jelbart Dawson.
National child restraints laws have been in effect since 2010. All children must be safely fastened into the correct child restraint for their age and size. Children need to be at least 145cm or taller to use an adult lap sash seatbelt.
Research shows children who are not restrained correctly are seven times more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries in a crash than those who are properly secured.
Visit www.childcarseats.com.au for more information about child restraint rules, types, FAQs and to view the rating results.
The ratings indicate the comparative safety a child restraint provided its occupant under certain test conditions, as well as how easily it can be used.
