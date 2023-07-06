July 3-14
The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum is located at the Parkes Regional Airport and is open every day of the school holidays from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The cost of entry for a family is only $30. The museum has an extensive range of aircraft on display that you can visit on board, many that are significant to Australian aviation history.
July 7 and 12-13
Bookings are open for K-6 school holiday activities in July at the Parkes Shire Libraries. There will be activities across the Parkes, Peak Hill and Tullamore branches. There will be a Paint Like a Pro workshop in Peak Hill on July 13, 2pm-3.30pm. Cost $2. On July 7 there is a family board games day all day for the whole family in Parkes. It's free and no booking required. July 12 is Kids Flicks 10.30am-12pm and it's free. Picasso Faces is coming to Tullamore Library on July 12, 11.30am-1pm, cost $2. Spaces are limited, bookings are essential. More details contact Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
Friday, July 7
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12.30pm to 14.30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale Stendell, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
Tuesday, July 11
A free half-day grain marketing workshop is coming to the Parkes Services Club on July 11 from 11am to 4pm, conducted by Market Check and organised by GrainGrowers. The event is designed to provide growers with various tools, market insights and solutions to grain marketing requirements and risk management plans. To register please visit the GrainGrowers website - https://www.graingrowers.com.au/events/grain-marketing-workshops.
Saturday, July 15
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball returns this July 15. It's another black tie event with this year's theme masquerade. Due to the huge success of the first ball in 2022, it's back for 2023 with Northparkes Mines the major sponsor and a focus this time on youth mental health support. Funding raised from this event will go towards a Youth Mental Health Program at the Parkes PCYC and the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange. Ronald McDonald House supports rural and regional families from the Western NSW Health District, and for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (CAMHS), families come from five health districts or 86 per cent of NSW. The CAMHS unit in Orange is the only dedicated child and adolescent mental health unit in NSW outside of Sydney. This event will be a fabulous night with a live band, great food, dancing and fundraising auctions at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6pm. Tickets are $100 on 123Tix.
July 22-23
The 2023 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West an they have an exciting program of events spread over two days. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this July. The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur. AstroFest will incorporate a one day conference in the Starlight Room of the Parkes Services Club on the Saturday and a program of associated events such as the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition, civic reception hosted by Mayor Ken Keith OAM and a conference dinner. In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. On Sunday, events will move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre with a program of daytime astronomy and talks. To register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.
July 24-November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
Sunday, July 30
Mark this date in your diaries, it's National Tree Day in Parkes between 10am and 1pm. We head back to Akuna Road for planting near the new Akuna Wetland. Organisers ask all attendees to register online prior to the day on the Planet Ark website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode. Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. They will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc. For the kids there will be a few activities and competitions, and of course everyone will finish off the day with a sausage sanger. Please feel free to bring a chair and a thermos.
