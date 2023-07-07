Every day across Australia, a vast number of people are quietly going above and beyond for their loved ones.
They are the nation's 2.65 million unpaid carers - people who provide care and support to a family member or friend with a disability, medical condition, mental illness, or someone who is frail due to age.
About one in nine people in Australia is an unpaid carer and Jennelle Tomlinson from Parkes is one of these selfless people.
She's been caring for her husband David for 10 years and in recent years, the couple also welcomed Jennelle's elderly mother Pam and their 15-year-old grandson Markus into their home.
Jennelle's and David's lives changed suddenly in 2013 when David fell from a grain silo at work, an accident he wasn't expected to survive.
In the first few years after the accident, Jennelle provided daily care for David and organised medical care and appointments while working full-time.
David has since recovered, but the accident left him with a brain injury that sometimes affects his speech and he has physical limitations.
In January 2020 Pam, now 90, moved into their home.
In order to care for her husband and mother, Jennelle, who's now 69, had to leave her much-loved job in 2021.
Pam has just moved into an aged care home at Maranatha House in Wellington but Jennelle still provides care for her mother.
Until the move she regularly managed the grocery shopping, washing, cleaning, dishes and general household tasks. She also took Pam to appointments and scheduled manageable, wheelchair-friendly activities outside of the house to help her mum stay social.
Providing care at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic was a lonely time for Jennelle.
Her siblings couldn't provide the support they had promised for their mum, and Jennelle struggled with the confinement and isolation of her situation.
She said having Markus come to live with his grandparents part-time has brought joy to the household.
Along with managing care for her mum, husband and grandson, Jennelle also manages her own depression, diabetes and arthritis.
"The most difficult part of our situation is the lack of family support," she said.
"When they did visit, I encouraged them to take mum out for lunch or a walk so she wasn't stuck in the house all the time."
Despite the difficulties, Jennelle tries to stay focused on the positive.
"One of the greatest things about being a carer is bonding and connecting with my mum," she said.
"She's not in and out of hospital now like she was when she was living on her own. I felt like I was making a real difference with the care I provided to her."
With 90 per cent of the care responsibility falling on Jennelle, she is grateful for the support she's found through Carer Gateway, an Australian Government program providing free services and support.
From occasional help with the housework to counselling services and community forums, Carer Gateway has helped Jennelle manage some of the daily tasks she has to juggle, while also helping her learn new ways of managing tough times.
In early 2023, accessing respite care for her mum allowed Jennelle to take a well-earned break.
When she's not wearing her carer hat, Jennelle loves to travel, garden and sew. Crafts are a creative outlet for her, and her sewing circle meets every week in her dedicated craft room.
Her advice to carers is to make time for yourself and don't give up everything.
"Before Covid, I made sure to put time aside for myself to see my friends, kids and grandkids," Jennelle said.
"These are important relationships to me and I want to make sure they still get the attention they need."
