Parkes women will proudly represent Parkes at Australian Women's Masters

By Newsroom
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:20pm, first published 10:00pm
Parkes hockey masters Mandy Westcott, Denise Gersbach, Maureen Massey and Casey Miles have been selected in NSW teams for the 2023 Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championships. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes will be well represented at the 2023 Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championships which will be held in Perth from September 21 to 30.

