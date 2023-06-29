Parkes will be well represented at the 2023 Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championships which will be held in Perth from September 21 to 30.
Parkes will have four of our best female hockey veterans heading to the other side of the country, with another four women named as shadow players.
Lee Hodge has been appointed assistant coach for NSW and will be working with the Over 40s and Over 55s NSW teams.
Trials for NSW Masters teams were held in Newcastle on Saturday, June 3 for the eight NSW teams attending the national titles.
The following Parkes ladies have been selected in NSW teams:
Over 34s - Casey Miles.
Over 50s - Denise Gersbach (team leader) and Mandy Westcott.
Over 70s - Maureen Massey.
Casey has been selected as a striker, Denise as an attacking midfielder, Mandy as a defensive midfielder and Maureen as a goalkeeper.
It will be Casey's first time representing NSW Masters and she's very much looking forward to the experience.
Meanwhile it's Denise's 15th representation, Mandy's fifth and Maureen's 13th representation.
Teegan Rodgers (34s), Amy Thornberry (40s), Sue McGrath (50s) and Fran Dixon (70s) have all been named as shadow players.
They will all still have an opportunity to be called into a NSW team or be picked up by another state.
The Parkes ladies have a busy training schedule ahead of them over the next three months in preparation for nationals.
In the meantime they are all looking forward to representing Parkes at the State Championships at the end of July, which Parkes will be hosting.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.