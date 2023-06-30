Here are the sports results from June 24-25 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 9: Macquarie United FC def Parkes Cobras
Round 8
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Bathurst St Pat's 60 def Parkes Spacecats 0
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Bathurst St Pat's 18 def Parkes Spacemen 14
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Bathurst St Pat's 52 def Parkes Spacemen 24
Round 9
First grade:
League tag:
Round 10
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 47 def CSU 7
Second grade: Parkes Boars 28 def CSU 15
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women 55 def CSU 7
Round 8 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 13.13.91 def Dubbo Demons 1.1.7
Round 7 Women: Parkes United 2 draw with Orange United 2
Round 6 Men: Lithgow Workies Storm 6 def Parkes United 3
