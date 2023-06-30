First Grade
Saturday saw the Boars travel to Bathurst to face the CSU Mitchell team on the student's park.
The Boars having had 2 weeks off due to byes, were keen to get back on the field. The extra time gave a few niggly injuries time to heal.
George Taylor - the New Zealand native relishing the cold weather - was the first to cross and then converted his own.
From the restart a handling error from CSU found the ball with Jacob Hardy, back after a month off from injury. Hardy made no mistake to push across and score.
The Boars were clinical in their approach to the game. The forward scrum line of Ben Ryan, Dylan Hood and Lewis Gravatt devastated the CSU scrums. Mitch Westcott was his usually pesky self as the break away who can stop the opposition getting a flow in their play.
"Freddy" Tupou Vereti's high stepping hard run on the wing got him across the line from a loose pass by CSU. There was no stopping this man mountain in full flight.
Boars set a scrum on the 10m line and pushed CSU backward. Ben Ryan, playing tight head prop for the match, found further space down low in the maul and pushed his way to add another try for the Boars.
Mick Watt on the wing took a run around the CSU defence and handed it off to Freddy who was in full flight. The CSU had no answer for this run and Freddy scored his second for the half.
At the break Boars had a 27-0 lead over CSU.
George Taylor was like a man possessed as he zigged and zagged through the CSU defence, handing the ball off to Jacko Guy. Jacko kept the ball safe then handed it back to George before he fell to a tackle.
George did it again when at the restart a dropped ball by CSU was swopped up by Will Smith and lobbed out to Lewis Gravatt. Lewis advanced the ball 10m then dropped it on Georges' chest. He did the rest.
Uraia Saratibau found the line after a 6-phase pick and drive by Parkes.
CSU had a line-out win on the 5m line and gathered the ball to cross. Conversion was successful.
To round out the match Chris Parker and Ben Ryan combined to get the ball across the line and added to the bonus point win.
Final score Parkes 47, CSU 7.
Next weekend the Boars travel to Mudgee for a top of the table clash against the Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Oval.
Second Grade
The mighty seconds took on the CSU students on a bitterly cold Saturday afternoon.
The first score of the match was within 30 seconds of the start - Dyllan Phillips took a 20m run back into the centre of the field catching the CSU defence offguard. He passed to Sam Ryan on the wing with 15m to go and over the line next to the posts. Brendan Bennett was on fire and added the extras.
The Boars were working well, Jack Byrne as breakaway tackled with clinical efficacy bringing much bigger players to a dead stop. Toby Baigent and Tom Woods combined in the forwards to interrupt the CSU set moves.
Brendan Bennett was next to score bolting across the line then converting his win.
CSU crossed with 3 minutes to go in the half.
At the half time break Parkes held a 14-7 lead.
Returning to the field CSU had a change of pace and got a ball across the line. P 14 - CSU 12.
Jonetani Koriovui used his leg strength to cross next to the posts. Again Bennett had no trouble adding the extras. P 21 - CSU 12.
A penalty goal to CSU inched them closer to the Boars score but only just, P 21- CSU 15.
In the final minutes of the match the Boars as a team rushed the line and were awarded for their efforts with a Rohan Kopp try. Converted by Brendan Bennett.
Final score, Parkes 28 - CSU 15.
Next Saturday the Boars will travel to Glen Willow Oval to face the Mudgee Wombats.
Women
All senior sides travelled to chilly Bathurst to face the CSU Mitchell team at the student's oval, including our women.
The ladies enjoyed a run in the sun with the first points of the game on the first kick-off to Sunshine Packer. From the restart Kimmi Birmingham found a huge gap in the defence and smashed the line to score, then converted her own from in front of the goal.
Kaitlin Harris was next to cross - jumping the defence to score. Kimeaka added the extras.
CSU were on the back foot and just could not control the ball, handling errors were costly.
From the back of a penalty scrum Maely Macgregor makes 40 metres before passing the ball off to Tess Woods who made no mistakes with a solid grounding.
With moments to go CSU took the advantage of a penalty scrum on the 5m and crossed for their first. Conversion was successful.
At half time Parkes 24 - CSU 7.
The second half saw no score from CSU - the Boars had their heads up and seemingly scored at will.
Tries to Emma Evans, Kaitlin Harris, Teagan Smede (2) and Tess Woods. Conversions by Teagan Smede (2)
The Boars Ladies have gelled to a formable team this year with an injection of dynamic new players all keen to see finals rugby. The youngest players Teagan Smede, Maely Macgregor and Lucy Turner again cementing their places.
The onfield leadership of Sunshine Packer, Karsyn Blanco and Kate Marchinton adding to the depth of the team. Natalie Caruana never takes a backward step and Taylor Draper and Jasmine Kew add the sparkle to the game.
On the final whistle, Parkes 55 - CSU 7.
Next week Boars make the long road trip to Mudgee for a top of the table clash with Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Park.
