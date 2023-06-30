NIGHT COMP
Arndell's Aces were too consistent this term winning the Tuesday night mixed comp by 4 points. Captain Angus paved the way until an injury forced him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks.
Son Mitch stepped up to Line 1 and teamed brilliantly with ever consistent partner Janelle Goodsell.
Last week they played The Agitators aka Fulton Hogan fellas in the final round and it was a super competitive match finishing in a draw 3 sets all and 28 games each.
The next Tuesday night comp will commence in October with players opting to take a break over the chilly Term 3.
RALLY4EVER
Coach Helen Magill provides an hour of fun games and activities to the Parkes community as part of a free mental wellbeing program known as Rally4Ever.
A Tennis Australia endorsed program, Helen invites anyone to come along and enjoy the company of others.
The program runs every Thursday 9.30am-10.30am during school terms (next session will commence August 17).
TODD WOODBRIDGE CUP SCHOOLS DAY
TWC is on Monday, July 31. This is a school event for Stage 2 students.
If you haven't been advised about team selections, please contact your school sports teacher.
Each team consists of 5 girls and 5 boys and each school may have up to 3 teams. The winner will qualify for Regional Finals to be held in Parkes in September.
JUNIOR PROGRAMS
A welcome holiday break for all the junior programs after a busy term of HotShots, Squads, private lessons as well as school tennis.
Online registrations for Term 3 will open July 3 with an August 14 start date. Term 3 will run for 6 weeks.
