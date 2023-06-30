Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Marist juniors show plenty of heart at home

By Contributed
June 30 2023 - 6:17pm
Matthew Moon was determined to get over the line to score a try against the Forbes Magpies in the U12s White on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham
It was a home game at Pioneer Oval for Parkes White who played Forbes Magpies and Parkes Blue who played Condobolin Rams on Saturday, June 24.

