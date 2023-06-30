It was a home game at Pioneer Oval for Parkes White who played Forbes Magpies and Parkes Blue who played Condobolin Rams on Saturday, June 24.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue played Condobolin and unfortunately went down 48-14.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White had a successful game on Saturday, winning against Forbes 22 - 4 at Pioneer Oval.
Parkes were quick to put points on the score board. All the girls played as a team, spreading the ball around, there was plenty of positive talk on the field and tagging consistently the whole game.
Luca Barnes, Charli Milne and Pippa MacGregor played well moving the ball down to their try line by weaving through the defence and scooting from dummy half.
Tries: Luca Barnes (2), Charli Milne (2)
Goals: Luca Barnes (1), Charli Milne (1), Shelby Sherman (1)
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White had a tough day at Pioneer on Saturday, having to take on the 2 Magpies teams within a couple of hours of each game.
Despite the tough challenge, they managed to secure a draw in both games, which boosted their confidence.
Both of these Forbes teams are considered to be the standard-setters in the competition, so matching their performance is a significant achievement.
Throughout both games, there were moments when the boys had the chance to win, but Forbes also had their opportunities. However, our team's defence remained resilient and managed to hold them off.
And although we faced some challenges with penalties and ball control, which limited their possession in both games, Coach Big Benny Smith was very proud of how they handled the occasion.
Tyler Butt, Rhyley Moore, the Oram twins, Jaylan Richardson and Tyson Smith were strong all day in both games and showed plenty of heart to lift the boys when required.
Toby Fleidner did a brilliant job and continues to improve and when he does, it lifts the whole side. The boys could be a real force in the competition this year and yet are humble enough to not realise it, with each week's improvement.
Overall, it was a hard-fought day of footy and despite not securing a win, the team's performance, and the ability to match the top sides in the competition should give them confidence moving forward.
Full-time score Game 1- 20 all. Tries Rhyley Moore (1), Ari Albert (1), Matty Moon (1), and Tyler Butt (1). Conversions Tyler Butt (1), and Billy White (1)
Fulltime score Game 2 - 10 all. Tries Ari Albert (1), and Tyler Butt (1). Conversions Jaxon Clarke (1)
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue Parkes Blues Under 12's went down in a nail-biting game against Condobolin Rams 10-8 scoring 2 tries apiece with goal kicking being the difference.
In a strong showing during the first half, the team showed their potential as they adjusted well to some changes in the game plan going into half time leading 8 - nil.
They were able to score two tries in the first half with Tyson G burrowing over from dummy half and Hudson M running 60 metres after a smart offload in traffic from Jamison L while shifting the ball wide in their own half.
Parkes were best served in the first half by Hudson M, Jameson L, Brax N, Taj H &and Jacob G who were all busy in both attack and defense.
Coming into the second half a few unforced errors allowed Condobolin some repeat sets and they took full advantage of the extra time in possession and were able to break the defensive line out wide.
The game continued to be a grinding affair with neither side giving any ground away, however a couple of penalties provided the Rams the field position and momentum ultimately diving over from close range next to the uprights for a converted try to take the lead 10-8 with around 10 minutes left of play.
Both teams had opportunities over the last 10 minutes with powerful hit ups and strong defense helping keep the crowd on the edge of their seats.
Unfortunately, it was not to be the Blues day going down 10-8 as Condobolin were able to hold out the last couple of attacking raids.
Stand out players in the second half were Bradley L, Tyson G, Marshal A and Bentley M (who played his first game of under 12's after stepping up from under 10's to help the depleted side out).
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White had a great team bonding training session on Thursday night, which saw the girls do a road run from North Parkes Oval, over to Memorial Hill and down to the Cambridge Hotel for dinner.
Our girls took on Forbes Magpies at home on Saturday and knew they were going to be in for a tough game - with some players unavailable and a number of the girls struggling with winter illnesses.
Although they didn't perform at their best for the entire game and allowed some of their frustrations to affect their gameplay, there was still some great work throughout the game. Harper Lawryk had a great game in defence and attack, scoring for Parkes.
Bryanna Moore showed great improvement and courage in defence and running the ball up, out on the wing.
And although losing a match can be disheartening, our super coaches, Bobbie and Stu, always encourage a supportive and constructive team environment that can help their players maintain their composure and work together more effectively on the field.
This week sees us at home take on our own Under 14s Blue League tag Team at home.
Tries Ruby Heraghty (1), Harper Lawryk (1).
Full Time score Forbes Magpies 18- Parkes 8.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue played two games on Saturday.
The first game was against Condobolin Blue. The girls had a great start scoring 5 tries before half time.
Great defence from Zahra Ellis, Lillian Gosper, Ayesha Carruthers, and Alyra Williams who kept putting pressure on Condo's attacking side.
Leni Constable, who has outstanding ball-handling abilities and consistently displays determination, was the player to watch in this game.
Kiarah Petrie saved an impressive try as Condo got closer to the line. Kasey Morgan, Myla-Rose Studdert, and Haylee Lewis were always on their toes, making many tags.
The girls displayed great sportsmanship throughout the game and should be proud of their efforts on the field.
Final score 46-8.
Try scores Leni Constable (5), Alyra Williams (2), Miley Montgomery (1), Lillian Gosper (1), and Kasey Morgan (1).
Conversions successful by Alyra Williams (2) and Leni Constable (1).
Their second game against Condobolin Gold was a bit tougher and very entertaining with Parkes winning 28-20.
Despite playing a game of league tag just before, the girls were eager to get back out there. Within minutes of the game Leni was over the line for Parkes' first try.
Moments after, Alyra Williams caught the ball from the kick off, runs through a couple of defenders, and quickly offloads the ball to Leni who was open and scores under the post for her second try and converted her own goal.
The wingers, Emily White and Alana Finnegan kept the sideline free, tagging Condo players as they tried to run past them.
Lillian Gosper picked up a loose ball and ran, scoring under the post. Leni successfully converted the goal.
Kelsey Finnegan had lots of energy playing dummy half. Tabitha Wright and Chelsey Norris both had a great game, determined to not let Condo through.
The girls pushed hard all game even when the score was 16 all, they never gave up.
Kelsey Finnegan and Alyra Williams added 8 more points on the board as they went over the line. Alyra successfully converting both goals.
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White unfortunately went down to Forbes 14-0.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White came away with the win against Forbes 58-16. Try scorers were Sonny MacGregor (4), Jack Milne (2), Oakley Fliedner (4), and Lachlan Thomas (1).
Jack Milne successfully converted all 7 goals.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White won against Forbes 40-0.
Try scorers were Alana Folau (1), Grace Milne (3), Grace MacGregor (1), Jessica Morgan (1), and Kailen Butt (2).
Conversions successful by Grace Milne (3), and Kailen Butt (1)
This Saturday, 1 July is another home game. Please come down to Pioneer Oval to watch both Parkes White and Parkes Blue play each other.
We would like to thank all our sponsors, and volunteers for all your support.
