Parkes bowls news | Railway's Grade 5 team off to contest state pennants

By Contributed
June 30 2023 - 6:41pm
Jan McPhee was a member of the winning foursome Chorus Girls during Tuesday social bowls, who also won the greatest number of ends competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Women's bowls

This week has kicked off with the Easy Jammers music afternoon, held at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on the last Sunday of each month at 2pm. A fantastic concept - open mic for everyone! Free entry!

