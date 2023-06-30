This week has kicked off with the Easy Jammers music afternoon, held at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on the last Sunday of each month at 2pm. A fantastic concept - open mic for everyone! Free entry!
Several grooving ladies from within our ranks bopped along and enjoyed the casual, friendly atmosphere!
Tuesday morning - back to the studio for social bowls!
Thank you, Ground Control, for always hitting the right note when it comes to tuning up the greens!
After Liz and Brenda had finished their rockin' n' rollin' in the car park, conductor Merilyn called the company to order. Two games of fours and one of pairs were on the ticket!
The Chorus Girls (Marja Iffland/Fran Dixon/Jan McPhee/Cherie Frame) held off a bass counterattack by the Groupies (Heather Harvey/Gwenda Carty/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne) and recorded a win by three notes on Stage 4.
The Heavy Rockers (Maureen Baillie/Hilda McPherson/Merilyn Rodgers/Kim Evans) quavered slightly during the final chorus on Stage 2, going down to the tune of just one note, playing against the Burlesques (Frances Charlton/Lorraine Baker/Lea Orr/Brenda Davies). Brenda, thanks for offering your tape measure to check that final end!
Two rockers, Carol Reed and Eileen Bradley, got their rhythm going on Stage 5 and, despite some nice moves by the duo of Valmai Westcott and Lil Thompson, came up trumpets by five notes.
The Chorus Girls won the greatest number of ends competition and trooped up to claim their $$.
This was just a prelude to the 100's club cash winners - Fran, Frances, Carol and Gwenda (no, this is not a broken record!)
Our AGM is to be held after bowls on July 11. This will be immediately followed by a short meeting of the new committee.
The pennants teams have begun practising together. Four Forbes players have joined with Parkes Grade 4's.
The next trading table will be on Tuesday, August 1, with the theme "Winter Warmers".
To play social bowls next Tuesday, July 4, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am with play to begin at 10. Visitors and interested new players are always welcome.
Milk n Mats Social Roster: Maria W.
- Lea Orr
On Wednesday, June 21 we had social bowls. Winners were Ray Griffith and Chris Dunn winning 20+37.
Runners-up were Mick Furney and Dave Littlewood winning 18+14. Third place was Paul Lewin and Shaun Dunn winning 17+14. Marble 9 came out and the Margins were 1, 2, 8, 12, 14 and 37. The jackpot this week is $198.
On Saturday, June 24 we had Tony Latter's President's Day. 84 bowlers enjoyed a sunny day of bowls with the winners being John Chew, Shane Hodge and Annie Teague.
Runners-up were Phil Barnard, Junior Thorne and Peter Creith. Morning winners were Ricky Frame, Chris Harrison and Geoff Leonard. Afternoon winners were Steve Clegg, Greg Howlett and Mick Dunn.
Fabba ticket winners were Jake Brown, Doug Miller and Luke Ramsay along with Sam, Amac and Sean from Manildra. Tony would like to thank everyone that made the effort to be a part of his day.
Championships
Marty Fitzpatrick, Mick Furney and Tony Bright are our Club Triples Champions for 2022/23 after they defeated John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague.
Joey Van Opynen, Neil Riley, Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan are our Club Fours Champions for 2022/23 after they defeated Phil Barnard, Junior Thorne, Paul Lewin and Dave Johnson.
Nominations for all club championships are on the board and will close mid July. Please get your teams sorted.
Pennants
Our Grade 5 Zone winning Pennants team is off to Dubbo this week to contest the State Pennants Flag. We wish them all the very best and can't wait for them to bring home a state flag for our club. First game is against Aberdeen at Macquarie Club at 8:30am on Friday for anyone wanting to come and show their support.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, July 1 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm and everyone is welcome to come enjoy a fun afternoon of social bowls.
Coming up we have the Handicap Pairs on the 8th and 9th of July. Please get your teams sorted and on the nomination sheet on the board.
In the club on Friday, June 30 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($100), joker draw ($600) and the Bistro serving up their very popular meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Bowlers and supporters are reminded that the Men's Bowls Committee AGM will be held Saturday at 12.30pm, before social bowls. All bowlers are encouraged to attend this important AGM.
Wet weather washed out Thursday bowls last week before a bowl could be rolled.
Saturday's social bowls saw 30 bowlers play 6 pairs games and a triples game.
Two of the most experienced bowlers in Col Hayward and Ray Jones had a great game against the best Bowler in the Davies family - Brenda, and Ian Simpson. The final score of 20 shots to 19 in favour of team Simpson was an accurate indicator of the closeness of the scores during the game. Col and Ray led by a shot after 11 ends, but inexplicably found themselves down by 7 shots after the 15th end. Desperate times called for the measuring tape to come out of Col's pocket, coincidentally enabling he and Ray to pick up 9 shots over the final ends, to just fall short by 1 shot.
George Bradley and Mick Simpson recorded a strong win over the more fancied pairing of Rob Tinker and John Wright, winning by 17 shots to 12. George and Mick were up by 1 shot entering the last end, and were able to score 4 shots, to win by 5, in a game in which the margin between the teams was never more than 3 shots.
The surprise result of the day, after a terrible start, was the win by Marty Tighe and Liz Byrne over Joanne Simpson and Col Mudie, winning 23 shots to 21. Marty and Liz may as well have stayed in the club house for the first half of the game, as they were no match for Jo and Col, who streaked away to lead by 17 shots to 5 after 10 ends.
Picking up a classy 5 shots on the 11th end provided an important boost to Marty and Liz. Combining nicely, from that point on, they were able to chase down the lead, hitting the front on 16th end, and held on to the margin of 2 shots over Jo and Col, winning by 2 shots.
A strong triples game gave our State Triples representatives a good workout as Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame had a good hard game against Tom Furey, Joe Davies and Mick Tonkin. Played over 27 ends for practice, the State team prevailed by 31 shots to 27, after leading for all but 2 ends. Good game to watch and great bowls were bowled - well done to all 6 Bowlers.
Club visitors Claire and Gary Ridley, Led against each other in another good pairs game. John Ward took Claire under his wing as Rob Irving did the same for Gary. Rob and Gary dominated the first half of the game, to lead by 4 shots at the halfway mark in a high standard game. Wardy and Claire found their range as the sun began to sink, winning 6 consecutive ends, and scoring 10 shots to overtake Rob and Gary, winning by 19 shots to 15.
Col Woods and Rob Lacey played against Rod Ford and Graham Dixon in a game that was remarkable for the final scoreline. Col and Rob picked up 6 shots on the 9th end and also picked up 8 shots on the 16th end, completely taking the game away from Rod and Graham, who at least seemed pleased with the opportunity to exercise and socialise, quipping that Bowls is not always about winning!
Ron Hornery and Noel Johnstone had a similar big win against the socially excitable Jim Blake and George Boatswain. Jim and George tried hard all game, but were not able to consistently apply pressure to Ron and Noel, who ran out big winners.
The lucky rink jackpot now sits at $210 next Thursday. Also, the Bowling Club members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $4000, and will be drawn after the mega meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
- Marty Tighe
