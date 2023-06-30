Two of the most experienced bowlers in Col Hayward and Ray Jones had a great game against the best Bowler in the Davies family - Brenda, and Ian Simpson. The final score of 20 shots to 19 in favour of team Simpson was an accurate indicator of the closeness of the scores during the game. Col and Ray led by a shot after 11 ends, but inexplicably found themselves down by 7 shots after the 15th end. Desperate times called for the measuring tape to come out of Col's pocket, coincidentally enabling he and Ray to pick up 9 shots over the final ends, to just fall short by 1 shot.