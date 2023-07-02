NSW Nationals Upper House MP and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has launched a petition in the Central West and Western NSW to stop the NSW Labor Government from cutting the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.
Mr Farraway said he hopes the petition will save the seniors travel card from being cut in the upcoming NSW budget.
"The Regional Seniors Travel Card has become a local lifeline for seniors in our community. Holding a $250 regional travel card allows seniors to take a trip to visit friends and family, travel for a doctor's appointment, or visit the shops to pick up groceries," he said.
"I hope we get as many people as possible to sign this petition to convince the Minns Labor Government to keep funding this important cost-of-living measure."
Since 2020 more than one million cards have been issued helping seniors maintain their independence by easing the cost of travel.
"We all know someone in our community who benefits from the Regional Seniors Travel Card, and we all have an important reason to sign this this petition," Mr Farraway said.
"Over the coming weeks I will be asking people to share this petition far and wide to save our Regional Seniors Travel Card so seniors in our community can continue to do things they love and need to do.
"The NSW Labor Government has prioritised Sydney projects over regional seniors, and we hope this petition will convince the Minns Government keep it in place."
To sign the petition, go to https://www.nswnationals.org.au/save-the-travel-card/
