Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway launches petition to save travel card for Central West seniors

By Newsroom
July 3 2023 - 1:03am
Sam Farraway MLC (right) with leader of the NSW Nationals Dugald Saunders, alongside fellow MPs and regional NSW seniors Ray and Margaret. Picture supplied
NSW Nationals Upper House MP and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has launched a petition in the Central West and Western NSW to stop the NSW Labor Government from cutting the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.

