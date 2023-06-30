The Golden West All Game Club hosted its show on June 24 at the Parkes Showground, while the Australian Game Club of Australia returned for its annual show on June 17.
The Game Club of Australia was started in Parkes many years ago by Bill Widdows. The club returns to Parkes each year in June for their show, which attracts entrants from all over NSW due to the central location.
Entrants meet together on the Friday evening at the Coachman Hotel Motel for dinner and a catch-up before the show on Saturday.
Have you checked out our recent photo galleries?
There's plenty more where these came from, from other events and stories around the Parkes Shire and can all be found in the multimedia section on our website.
MORE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.