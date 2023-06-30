Parkes Champion-Post
Golden West All Game Club Show and Australian Game Club of Australia show in Parkes

Christine Little
By Christine Little
June 30 2023 - 11:30am
The Golden West All Game Club hosted its show on June 24 at the Parkes Showground, while the Australian Game Club of Australia returned for its annual show on June 17.

