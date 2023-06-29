That's a wrap! What a show Parkes Christian School put on from June 22 to 25.
Over four exciting and big days, students and staff staged Seussical the Musical at its grounds, after three months of hard work.
Taking us into the world of Dr Seuss where we revisited many of his beloved characters, students performed to sold out audiences, which the school couldn't be more thrilled over.
Here are some of the wonderful, bright and animated scenes from the Friday night, June 23 performance.
The school gave a massive thank you to everyone involved, and especially to Miss Katrina Harris for directing this fantastic production.
"Thanks to all the cast, you were amazing, to all the parents and families for supporting them, and to everyone who came along, we loved performing to sold out crowds!" The school wrote on its Facebook page.
"We can't wait to see what 2024 brings!"
This was a production done so professionally that it could have been held at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.- Audience member Allyson King
A woman by the name of Allyson King gave her feedback of the show on social media after watching the Friday night performance.
"This production was a credit to all the staff and students involved. I travelled from Tullibigeal to watch this last night and was absolutely blown away," she wrote.
"This was a production done so professionally that it could have been held at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.
"Loved, loved, loved the energy, colour, costume and the fact these kids could sing and hit the high notes. Well done to all."
There were rave reviews for the show, with plenty more feedback shared across social media, including this one from Lilian Thomson:
"What an amazing production! Every person involved and participating in the Seussical the Musical should be so proud of what they have achieved with all sold-out performances."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
