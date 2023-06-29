Parkes hosted another great Yard Dog Trial at the Parkes Showground on June 17 and 18. Categories included Maiden, Novice, Junior, Encourage, Local and Open.
Here are our photos from the event.
Have you checked out our recent photo galleries?
There's plenty more where these came from, from other events and stories around the Parkes Shire and can all be found in the multimedia section on our website.
MORE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.