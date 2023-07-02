The Parkes Multicultural Art Group is excited to offer a special day with local families this July.
The group has decided that instead of having one of their usual meetings at the Marramarra Makerspace Studio in the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre, it will host a Parkes Multicultural Art Group for families.
The special gathering will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at the Makerspace Studio from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and everyone is invited.
The region's Migrant Support Officer Anni Gallagher, who helps coordinate the group, said they're encouraging those who do attend to bring a plate of cultural food to share.
Kids can bring plain white sneakers to decorate with the facility's fabric pens, and Anni said they will also have silk fabric card making, library bags for decorating and other cultural craft to share.
"All multicultural families are welcome," Anni said.
After this special day, the group will resume their regular meetings that take place on the first Tuesday of the month in term time from August 1 onwards.
The new art group has had some very recent, exciting success with a project they were working on during their meetings.
They entered this year's Parkes Waste to Art competition and won the Community Functional section with an outfit they called Festive Spirit.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
