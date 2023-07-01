Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Aero Club greets Tiger Moth A17-692 and pilot at Parkes Airport

July 1 2023 - 10:00am
Parkes Aero Club members were thrilled to receive a visit from this Tiger Moth A17-692 and its pilot during its journey to Point Cook in southern Victoria. Picture by Parkes Aero Club
The Parkes Aero Club had a visit on June 18 from the RAAF, but not in an aircraft you might expect! 100 squadron flew in with their Tiger Moth A17-692.

