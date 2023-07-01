The Parkes Aero Club had a visit on June 18 from the RAAF, but not in an aircraft you might expect! 100 squadron flew in with their Tiger Moth A17-692.
This aircraft has had a complete rebuild at Luskintyre and was on its way back to Point Cook in southern Victoria. Archie the pilot says its as near to a brand new Tiger as you'll ever get! Beautifully preserved and immaculately presented, this is a beautiful aircraft.
It was 10 degrees celsius at ground level and bitterly cold at altitude, after shutting down on arrival our intrepid pilot reported he was so cold he couldn't feel his feet, but a hot cup of coffee in the aero club's warm clubhouse soon fixed that while they waited for the ground crew to catch up. After a little running maintenance, a sip of oil and a full tank of fuel she was ready for the next leg of her journey.
Parkes has a long history in aviation. The first aircraft to land at Parkes was a Sopwith Camel piloted by aviation pioneer Sydney Pickles in 1919. During WW2, Parkes Airport became a RAAF Base.
