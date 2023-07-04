Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes and Forbes Rotary clubs provide driving simulator to senior students

By Newsroom
July 4 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participant's view of the new simulator our local Rotary Clubs have been able to acquire. The facilitator is Parkes police officer Daniel Greef. Picture by Ken Engsmyr
Participant's view of the new simulator our local Rotary Clubs have been able to acquire. The facilitator is Parkes police officer Daniel Greef. Picture by Ken Engsmyr

Senior students from Forbes High School have spent time learning about the effects of alcohol, drugs, fatigue and distractions on driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.