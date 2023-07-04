Senior students from Forbes High School have spent time learning about the effects of alcohol, drugs, fatigue and distractions on driving.
They have participated in a program provided by the Rotary Clubs of Parkes and Forbes, and Neighbourhood Central.
"Students experience two training modules on a driving simulator," said Ken Engsmyr of the Parkes Rotary Club.
"The program is not about teaching driving skills, rather, the program enables students to experience - in a safe way - the effects of impairment and distraction on driving ability."
Mr Engsmyr said with the 'impaired driving' module a participant first drives for about five minutes to practice on the simulator while experiencing normal driving conditions. Then they stop and they switch the simulator into impaired driving mode.
The screens blur, the scenery wobbles, and delays are inserted into braking and steering controls. The participant drives again for about five minutes.
The difference between normal and impaired driving is compared by means of a statistical report.
Driving under the influence is not only illegal, it is hard.- Student participant
"The experience provides a powerful demonstration of the effects of drugs and alcohol on driving ability," Mr Engsmyr said.
"It's an experience that participants cannot - at least should not - experience 'for real' with real drugs or real alcohol in a real vehicle on a real road.
"Distraction is demonstrated by asking candidates to read text messages and carry out simple mental tasks and physical tasks while driving.
"They experience how difficult it is to maintain control when distracted."
The simulator used at Forbes High was acquired recently.
Local member Phil Donato supported a grant application that in a large part funded the equipment, Mr Engsmyr said.
"The advantage of having a simulator located locally is we can provide a better response to local schools," he said.
After two years of trials there is little doubt now about the usefulness of simulator training to compliment other safe driving programs for learners and newly licensed drivers: road fatalities for young drivers make it clear that still more needs to be done to improve the safety of young drivers on our roads.
One piece of feedback about the impaired driving experience from a student was: "Driving under the influence is not only illegal, it is hard." Point made!
