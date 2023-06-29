Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Australian go-karting champion John Pizarro from Parkes presented a Star of Parkes

By Newsroom
June 30 2023 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Marg Applebee, Philip Donato MP, Kristine Pizarro, John Pizarro, Marilyn Pizarro, Narelle Pizarro and Deputy Mayor Cr Neil Westcott at the presentation. Picture supplied
Cr Marg Applebee, Philip Donato MP, Kristine Pizarro, John Pizarro, Marilyn Pizarro, Narelle Pizarro and Deputy Mayor Cr Neil Westcott at the presentation. Picture supplied

Fifteen-time Australian go-karting champion John Pizarro OAM has been presented with Parkes Shire Council's highest symbolic honour the 'Star of Parkes', inspired by the tradition of presenting 'keys to the city'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.