Fifteen-time Australian go-karting champion John Pizarro OAM has been presented with Parkes Shire Council's highest symbolic honour the 'Star of Parkes', inspired by the tradition of presenting 'keys to the city'.
Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott presented Mr Pizarro with the Star of Parkes at a ceremony held at the Parkes Motor Museum on June 14.
"John Pizarro has led an exciting career as an outstanding kart racer, with over 15 Australian Championship titles across several classes, competing in five World Championships, an international team win in the Japan Kart Grand Prix, a Dubbo track record and participation in international races including Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, France, America, Philippines, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Belgium," Cr Westcott said.
A Parkes local, John started racing in 1964 at the age of 19 years old, with a career that went on to span more than 30 years.
He started in a homemade go-kart fitted with a small motorcycle engine, four years later winning his first national championship at Sunnybank, Queensland in 1968.
In the years following he has received a number of awards and achievements including Parkes Sportsman of the Year in 1973 and 1978, Central West Sportsman of the Year in 1979, the Australian Sports Medal in 2000, Life Member of Karting NSW in 2011, inducted into the Karting Hall of Fame in 2011, inducted into the Australian Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and awarded the OAM in 2019.
"In addition to his successful career, John's contributions to motor sports continued off the racetrack. He was involved in the design and/or accreditation of many kart tracks across NSW, trained young drivers on tracks around the Central West and designed, manufactured and sold go-karts from his home in Parkes," Cr Westcott said.
John has been a Parkes Rotarian since 1971, having served as president twice during that time. In 2005 he was named a Paul Harris Fellow, which is both an award for exemplary work in community service or helping those in need, or a method of recognising a substantial donation to The Rotary Foundation.
He was later awarded an Outstanding Service to Rotary in 2008 and 2009.
Cr Westcott said Mr Pizarro has been a wonderful ambassador for Parkes Shire and hoped that his considerable achievements would inspire future generations to achieve their best in their chosen fields.
"We are extremely proud of John and the wonderful role model that he has been for the Parkes Shire and for the sporting community," he said.
"It was only fitting to award this honour at the Parkes Motor Club, where his prized 1955 Morris Minor utility is featured on display.
"The Star of Parkes recognises his dedication, ability, and desire to succeed and the sacrifices that he has made to reach the pinnacle of his career."
The Star of Parkes has previously been awarded to five outstanding citizens, most recently to renowned music educator, academic and musician Professor Gary E. McPherson for his significant contributions to the music industry.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.