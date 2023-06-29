The NSW Government has given the former Parkes Fire Station in Court Street a new lease on life by appointing the Parkes Antique Motor Club as Crown Land managers.
With the appointment comes the plan of transforming the 100-year-old premises into a fire brigade museum, as was suggested when Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW officially opened their new station around the corner in Hill Street in 2020.
The Parkes Antique Motor Club has every intention for that to happen, saying it has plans to revive the site as a museum to be opened to the community on special occasions, and on request of visiting tourist groups in consultation with Parkes Tourism.
"The old fire station is a beautiful building and all of our members are very enthusiastic and happy to be able to showcase our historic equipment there to do something positive for the town," Parkes Antique Motor Club president Phil Dixon said.
The Parkes Fire Brigade has a colourful history dating back to 1878 when it was first formed with a board of control headed by the town mayor. A shed building was erected in 1879 at the rear of the local courthouse to store fire brigade equipment.
The club plans to explore options for potential inter-museum loans of equipment to keep collections dynamic.- State Member Phil Donato
The town's first fire brigade station was built on land owned by the Justice Department and then a new, larger station was completed in 1924 at a cost of £1564 on the corner of Court and Hill Streets.
In 2018 it was announced Parkes would get a new state-of-the-art fire station with two engine bays, that happening in 2020.
"Crown Land reserves play an important role supporting communities with everything from space for museums to parks, sporting ovals, showgrounds and community halls," Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
"Everyone loves their local firies so it's great the old Parkes fire station will get a new life telling the local brigade's stories from the past 145 years."
State Member for Orange Phil Donato, who was present at the new station opening, is thrilled about the news.
"The Parkes Antique Motor Club and its members has a large number of vintage fire trucks, ranging from a 1924 Garford to a 1949 Dennis truck, as well as various brigade memorabilia like brass helmets, uniforms and equipment, so the museum will be a fantastic addition for the town," he said.
"The club also plans to develop its relationships with other fire brigade museums to explore options for potential inter-museum loans of equipment to keep collections dynamic for locals and visitors."
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.