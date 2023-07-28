It's been a long-time in the making and come around September, Parkes East Public School will have multipurpose courts to call their own.
It's all thanks to a very hard working P&C committee past and present, and the wider school community for supporting all those fetes.
The courts, located to the north on the school grounds next to Reid Street and measuring 38m by 36m, will predominately be used for netball and basketball. But they will also provide a flat level surface for hockey training.
The hope for the school is to have them completed by September 1.
In total the work is costing $310,000 - the school and its P&C have contributed $150,000, with the Department of Education and its Regional Renewal Grant funding the remainder.
Principal Michael Ostler said the project started as a dream about eight years ago.
And a funding application was submitted three years ago.
"This project has been a long-time in the making through various P&Cs over the past eight years," Mr Ostler said.
"Past P&Cs under the leadership of presidents David Chambers and Matt Burkitt actively supported the project, as well as current P&C under the leadership of Nicole Rosser.
"This will not only improve the amenity of the school but provide additional resources for our students.
"Yet again it is an example of what can be achieved by a school community, where the school and P&C work together to improve facilities.
"Our P&C should be proud of their achievements on behalf of the students of Parkes East Public School. This asset will be utilised for generations to come."
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.