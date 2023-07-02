What's happening in and around Parkes

July 3-14
The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum is located at the Parkes Regional Airport and is open every day of the school holidays from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The cost of entry for a family is only $30. The museum has an extensive range of aircraft on display that you can visit on board, many that are significant to Australian aviation history. They've also just had two new arrivals, see full story on page 4.
July 4, 7 and 12-13
Bookings are now open for K-6 school holiday activities in July at the Parkes Shire Libraries. There will be activities across the Parkes, Peak Hill and Tullamore branches. In Parkes on July 4 there will be a Paint Like a Pro workshop from 10.30am-12pm and one in Peak Hill on July 13, 2pm-3.30pm. Cost $2. On July 7 there is a family board games day all day for the whole family. It's free and no booking required. July 12 is Kids Flicks 10.30am-12pm and it's free. Picasso Faces is coming to Tullamore Library on July 12, 11.30am-1pm, cost $2. Spaces are limited, bookings are essential. For more information contact Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
Saturday, July 15
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball returns this July 15. It's another black tie event with this year's theme masquerade, so start getting that fabulous gown and tuxedo ready to wear! In 2022 organisers held the very first Frontline Services Ball to acknowledge the hard work of our emergency services across the community. The event was very well received and a total of $64,734 was raised. Due to its huge success it's back for 2023 with Northparkes Mines the major sponsor and a focus this time on youth mental health support. Funding raised from this event will go towards a Youth Mental Health Program at the Parkes PCYC and the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange. The Central West Ronald McDonald House supports rural and regional families from the Western NSW Health District, and for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (CAMHS), families come from five health districts or 86 per cent of NSW. The CAMHS unit in Orange is the only dedicated child and adolescent mental health unit in NSW outside of Sydney. This event will be a fabulous night with a live band, great food, dancing and fundraising auctions at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6pm. Tickets are $100 on 123Tix.
July 22-23
The 2023 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West an they have an exciting program of events spread over two days. The Central West of NSW boasts some of the darkest skies in Australia, and as such it is a wonderful place to appreciate the wonders of the night sky. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this July. The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur. AstroFest will incorporate a one day conference in the Starlight Room of the Parkes Services Club on the Saturday and a program of associated events such as the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition, civic reception hosted by Mayor Ken Keith OAM and a conference dinner. In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. On Sunday, events will move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre with a program of daytime astronomy and talks. To register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.
July 24-November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
