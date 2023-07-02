What's happening in and around Parkes

The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball returns this July 15. It's another black tie event with this year's theme masquerade, so start getting that fabulous gown and tuxedo ready to wear! In 2022 organisers held the very first Frontline Services Ball to acknowledge the hard work of our emergency services across the community. The event was very well received and a total of $64,734 was raised. Due to its huge success it's back for 2023 with Northparkes Mines the major sponsor and a focus this time on youth mental health support. Funding raised from this event will go towards a Youth Mental Health Program at the Parkes PCYC and the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange. The Central West Ronald McDonald House supports rural and regional families from the Western NSW Health District, and for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (CAMHS), families come from five health districts or 86 per cent of NSW. The CAMHS unit in Orange is the only dedicated child and adolescent mental health unit in NSW outside of Sydney. This event will be a fabulous night with a live band, great food, dancing and fundraising auctions at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6pm. Tickets are $100 on 123Tix.