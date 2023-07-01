The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum at the Parkes Airport has been steadily growing over the years and has just added two new aircraft to its line-up.
An ex-Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Grumman Tracker and ex-RAAF Macchi jet trainer are both undergoing extensive restoration work at the facility and they will be on display during the July school holidays.
The RAN Tracker was based at the Naval Air Station at Nowra and on the HMAS Melbourne, and carried out anti-submarine, fishery and immigration patrols around Australia's northern waters.
The RAAF Macchi aircraft was used as an 'all-through' jet trainer from 1967 to 1999. The RAN also operated Macchis in a training role until the HMAS Melbourne was decommissioned.
The HARS Parkes Macchi saw service with 76 Squadron, then the last 25 years with the Defence Science and Technology Organisation at Edinburgh RAAF base doing electro magnetic research trials.
A horizontal stabiliser and fin have been fitted to the Tracker since arriving, along with its wheels.
Reports are it's looking great after a coat of paint on the fuselage and volunteers await delivery of the engines and props to refit.
"The Parkes museum has an extensive range of aircraft on display that you can visit on board and some you can even sit in the pilot's seat," museum volunteer Mike De La Hunty said.
"To be able to sit in the cockpit of a Westland Wessex helicopter is a big hit with kids of all ages.
"The museum has many aircraft that are significant to Australian aviation history."
The museum is located at the Parkes Regional Airport and is open every day of the school holidays from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and the cost of entry for a family is only $30.
For more information see the HARS Parkes Facebook page.
