Anita Medcalf kindly sponsored the 4BBB where the best score of the 2 players is counted on each hole. Our gratitude goes out to Anita who is another of our staunch sponsors and the members appreciate her support. Also, thanks to the members for continuing to support the club as we get nearer to opening up the new holes for play. The club needs the members to keep playing in numbers to keep the club viable and the weather at present is very conducive to a walk and talk in getting your exercise.