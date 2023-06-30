Saturday hosted the biggest starting field in some time with 90 players enjoying a round on the well maintained PGC course and special shout out to Logan, Brenton, Hamish and the volunteer brigade.
Anita Medcalf kindly sponsored the 4BBB where the best score of the 2 players is counted on each hole. Our gratitude goes out to Anita who is another of our staunch sponsors and the members appreciate her support. Also, thanks to the members for continuing to support the club as we get nearer to opening up the new holes for play. The club needs the members to keep playing in numbers to keep the club viable and the weather at present is very conducive to a walk and talk in getting your exercise.
The winning pair on the day were Kyle Hando and Michael Dumesny. Although Michael has been in great form this year this wasn't one of his best days and Kyle was the star of the pair. Kyle has just come over to competition golf and is obviously making a fist of it as he amassed 45 points on his own which put Michael's 33 in the shadow, but the team score of 49 points held out the field. Kyle received a large reduction in his handicap for his next outing but he will have the skill to master that.
The runner-up pair were Jimmy Kuntze and Ben Coultas on 48 points, with Jimmy having an individual amount of 40 which obviously help build the solid score. Other teams to perform well were Matthew Spedding and Sam Standen with 46 points and the combo of Dale and Brian Matthews coming in with 45 points and Dale holding the bragging rights with a 41 point haul - the best for the lady players on the day.
Some of the individual efforts on the day were Kyle with his 45, Jimmy 40, Charlie Goodsell with a 39 with Nym Dziuba and Matthew Knighton both with 38 points. In the ladies Dale's 41 and Melissa Matthew's 35 were the best.
Matthew Knighton continued his podium finishes with his 38 the best in the 3rd round of the Handiskins competition as the event starts to hot up and 3 scores starting to count with 2 rounds left.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - The Idlerite 1st by Matthew Spedding at 389cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Charlie Goodsell at 320cm and the 18th by Michael Thomas at 20cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by David Stevenson at 489cm this week.
Ball winners were Jimmy Kuntze and Ben Coultas 48, Matthew Spedding and Sam Standen 46, Brian and Dale Matthews 45, Matthew Knighton and Rob Lea, Greg Peterson and Peter Bristol, Charlie Goodsell and W.Nash, Tim Baker and Melissa Matthews 43.
This Saturday is the Telescope Tyres & Batteries July Monthly Medal with the day sponsor being a new sponsor in Goosey Sports thanks to Josh Miles. In the ladies it is the 4th GOLFNSW Medal and Club Medal sponsored by Central West Glass.
