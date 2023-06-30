Parkes Champion-Post
Newcomer Kyle Hando star of Saturday's round as Parkes Golf Club has biggest starting field in some time

By Peter Bristol
June 30 2023 - 5:13pm
Young Baxter Brown enjoyed a hit at the Parkes Golf Club on a cruisy Sunday this month. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Saturday hosted the biggest starting field in some time with 90 players enjoying a round on the well maintained PGC course and special shout out to Logan, Brenton, Hamish and the volunteer brigade.

