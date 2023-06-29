Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Forbes heated pool reopens July 6

By Newsroom
June 29 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renovations are complete.
Renovations are complete.

Forbes heated pool opens its doors Thursday, July 6, from 4-6pm welcoming visitors to come and see the pool and join.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.