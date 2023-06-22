Parkes contested two games of the Western Masters League in Parkes on Sunday against Dubbo and Bathurst.
In the first match Parkes defeated Dubbo 5-0.
Despite the scoreline, the match was closely contested with Dubbo matching Parkes with physicality across the pitch.
Parkes created plenty of chances in the circle and were able to convert five of these opportunities with goals coming from Casey Miles (2), Janelle Thompson, Louise Edwards and Denise Gersbach.
Best and Fairest points were awarded to Denise Gersbach, Louise Hawken and Mandy Westcott.
In the second match, Parkes played a much more structured match with the quality of passing and teamwork a highlight in the match resulting in a 6-0 victory against Bathurst.
Bathurst worked hard defensively but could not stop Parkes running in goals through Janelle Thompson, Denise Gersbach, Louise Hawken, Casey Miles, Teegan Rodgers and Lisa Clarke.
Best and Fairest points were awarded to Mandy Westcott, Denise Gersbach, Janelle Thompson and Louise Hawken.
With NSW State Championships only six weeks away, this was an excellent hit out for the Parkes ladies.
Parkes is hosting the Southern State Championships from July 28 to 30 with about 60 teams expected to converge on Parkes for the event.
