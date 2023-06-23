On Saturday, 17 June we saw Parkes Blue travel to Grenfell while Parkes White travelled to Red Bend.
U10s White
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White played Red Bend in a very evenly contested game. It was easily our best performance of the year. Both teams scored 5 tries each in a very entertaining game. Quite a few players were missing which gave the boys a lot more game time than usual.
We have a tough home game against Forbes this Saturday, but with the improvement in recent weeks, we should be very competitive.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White gave a nail-biting performance on Saturday, winning against Red Bend 18 - 14 at the College.
It was a competitive match, Parkes were lucky to have claimed victory as there was a real parity between the two sides. The Parkes team have listened and put into the game what they have been learning and working on at training each week which makes the under 11s coach, Stacey Milne extremely proud.
Emily Wild, Poppy Rodgers and Mikaela Schembri proved strong in attack and defence and was a highlight of the game.
Tries: Charli Milne (4).
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White travelled to Forbes to take on Red Bend last Saturday. Each week, the coach and support staff ask for the boys NOT to give a nail biting final 5 minutes of the game. However Last Saturday proved no different to previous weeks.
The boys defended well and kept their mind on the job, with a strong game in both attack and defence from Jalyan Richardson. At half time the score board was Red Bend 10-0.
This didn't deter the boys and with the encouragement given at half time, saw them come out in the second half to score for Tyler Butt, successfully converted by Billy White. The boys continued to defend for most of the 2nd half, only having around 20-30% possession.
The final 5 minutes - saw Rhyley Moore run the length of the field to score under the posts. Jaxson Clarke was successful in converting taking the score to 12-10.
Toby Fliedner and Harvey O'Keefe both had good games this week and coach Benny Smith was proud of the whole team effort. It was a nail biting final five minutes as always, a hard-fought win which showed a lot of character and team spirit and possibly their best win yet.
Full time score Parkes 12 Red Bend 10.
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue had a bye.
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White travelled to Forbes to take on both Red Bend teams, Navy, and Sky Blue. The girls knew it was going to be 2 tough games and especially tough for us, being back-to-back. Unfortunately, the girls were defeated in both games but played much better in their second game against Sky, having held them out defensively with 0-0 at half time. They worked better in the second game, but things just didn't go their way.
Amazing determination and defence was shown from Leah Hayward and great direction was heard from the fullback Piper White. Great tagging and running from the pocket rocket on the ring in Grace Fernando. Overall, the team played well together, backing each other, and supporting each other, and showing great sportsmanship.
Fulltime scores Red Bend Navy 16-Parkes 14
Red Bend Sky 14- Parkes 0.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue delivered an impressive performance on Saturday playing against Grenfell, defeating them 40-0.
The girls came out with determination and delivered a great game of league tag.
Haylee Lewis, Chelsey Norris, and Miley Montgomery gained lots of confidence in this game, coming in field, out of their positions and having lots of runs.
Wingers, Emily White, and Tabitha Wright defended the sideline well tagging many players.
The support of the ball was much better this week. Lillian Gosper, Ayesha Carruthers, and Miley Nash playing extremely well with strong, fast runs and gaining many meters for the team.
We heard lots of support and direction from fullback Malia Morrison and halfback Alyra Williams as they were encouraging and communicating with all players to get in and have a go.
Coach, Codie Wakefield was very proud of the girl's performance on the weekend. The girls are improving each week and have been showing off their new skills that they have learnt at training.
Try scorers were, Zarah Ellis (1), Miley Nash (1), Kiarah Petrie (1), Ayesha Carruthers (1), Lillian Gosper (1), Alyra Williams (2) and Malia Morrison (2).
Conversions were successful by Alyra Williams (2).
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White travelled to Red Bend.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle, very intensive and tough start. With Leo's exceptional speed he managed to off load to Kahn to score a try.
The boys fought hard on the day showcasing their skills and talent, this was showcased by another try to Kahn and Hughie.
The second half became a defensive battle with our team showing a lot of resilience.
All the boys played with great sportsmanship and skill. It was an exciting match and a great effort from the boys.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White went down to the ladder leaders Red Bend 16 - 12 on Saturday. Once again, we started off strongly and dominated field position. Our left edge was causing the opposition massive problems, on the back of some great go-forward in the middle of the field. 3 first half tries were not converted, and we went into the break well on top, 12-4.
The second half was totally different, with poor discipline, poor ball control and a spirited Red Bend surging back into the game on the back of the Spacemen's errors. At 12 all with 5 minutes to go, the Spacemen turned the ball over twice in great attacking position and compounded the errors with an offside penalty.
Some great defence from our right side and middle forwards was in vain when we lost a player to the sin bin. The Red Bend dummy half capped off a solid game with a try under the posts on full time.
Some valuable lessons learnt from a game that we should have put away before half time.
Some strong performances again from Jack Milne, Bryce O'Malley and Ryan Cox in the forwards, with Triston Ross and Sonny Macgregor causing Red Bend problems all game. Oakley Fliedner had an excellent game at fullback as did our right centre, the very reliable and underrated Riley Cronin.
Discipline and sticking to our game plan is the focus this week, with another tough game against the Forbes Magpies at Pioneer Oval on Saturday.
The coach is a hard task master, but he can see the potential of this very talented team and will keep pushing them out of their comfort zone.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played Red Bend and came away with the win 38-12.
This Saturday, June 24 is a home game. Please come down to Pioneer Oval and Spicer Oval to show your support as Parkes Blue take on the Condobolin Rams and Parkes White take on the Forbes Magpies.
