Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White travelled to Forbes to take on both Red Bend teams, Navy, and Sky Blue. The girls knew it was going to be 2 tough games and especially tough for us, being back-to-back. Unfortunately, the girls were defeated in both games but played much better in their second game against Sky, having held them out defensively with 0-0 at half time. They worked better in the second game, but things just didn't go their way.