A brisk but brilliant winter's day awaited the field as they teed it up for the QuickShine golf event on Saturday.
The event is sponsored by Ben and Erica McNaughton annually and we thank them for their continued support of the golfers in Parkes.
82 players played the 4BBB event with an individual in conjunction and which served as the Handiskins round 2 as well.
The winning pair this week were the unlikely team of Ray Maxwell and Vince Kelly, as neither were in very good form leading into the weekend.
And not looking like finding that form anytime soon, they rattled up a 45 point haul but that was only good enough to get into a count back with the Davison's as Lynn and Reg also played excellent golf to get to that total.
The pack followed on close on their heels with Craig Dunn and Richard Hutchinson coming in next with Scott Winter and Rod Kiley and the pairing of Peter Magill and David Stevenson also finding some form.
It was good to see some of our representatives in the LVDGA team for Sunday were at the head of the golfers in the individual event.
Rob Hey hit a 40 point score alongside club captain Cath Kelly, Dave Stevenson hauled in 39 points, which is what he normally gets over 2 rounds, and Marg Hogan pulled in a 38 point round as well.
In the Handiskins event Captain Cath piled on the pressure with her 40 points for the other players to catch although Marg Hogan was consistent with another 38 point tally.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - The Idlerite 1st by Finne Latu at 85cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Garry Paddison at 126cm and the 18th by Finne Latu at 217cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Garry Paddison at 126cm this week.
Ball winners were Rob Hey 40, Dave Stevenson 39, Marg Hogan 38, Tim McCabe, John Pearce 37, Nym Dziuba, Brendan Simpson, Ian Phipps, James Ward, Dale Matthews 36.
In the Captain verse President this week, Cath again outgunned David who is quickly running out of options. Scores this week were Captain 184, President 176.
This Saturday is the 18 Hole 4BBB Medley Stableford sponsored by Anita Medcalf and it is also the 3rd round of Handiskins.
