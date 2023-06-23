Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Unlikely team of Ray Maxwell and Vince Kelly win at Parkes Golf Club on Saturday

By Peter Bristol
June 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Usually found on a soccer field, Parkes Cobra Ben Coultas unwound with a round of golf. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Usually found on a soccer field, Parkes Cobra Ben Coultas unwound with a round of golf. Picture by Jenny Kingham

A brisk but brilliant winter's day awaited the field as they teed it up for the QuickShine golf event on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.