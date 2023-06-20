The Parkes School of Dance held their annual and a spectacular end of year concert at the Cooke Park Pavillion on November 26.
Here are our photos from the event.
If you haven't seen your photo yet from an event or happening in Parkes, it is coming. Please bear with us, we have a small back-log of photo galleries to catch-up on after having limited space in our newspaper. But times are a changin' and there is more space in our Parkes Champion Post for more of our local stories and faces.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
