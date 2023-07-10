It has been great to be back at Parkes Public School to support the school band every Tuesday during the school term.
Thanks to PPS teacher Vicki Warwick for inviting us to support her with the school band. We divide into groups and students are progressing well, with wonderful enthusiasm.
Our first performance was at assembly on June 14, playing the Anthem.
If your school would like a visit from us, please contact Parkes Shire Concert Band musical director Duncan Clement.
Meanwhile we say farewell to Charlotte Boyd as she heads back to Sydney Uni to complete her thesis. She has been on placement with Parkes Shire Council for the past six months working on improving water drinking quality in the shire.
Prior to arriving in Parkes, Charlotte found out about the PSCB, brought her sax with her, came along and joined us.
"It was the easiest way to make friends and it was really fun being involved in community events like Homegrown, Anzac Day, Bogan Gate 125th Anniversary and Forbes Eisteddfod," Charlotte said.
We will miss Charlotte as she was a great help with the beginner's sax group at PPS.
If you want to pick up playing an instrument again, no matter of age or skill or know of anyone new to town who does, please come along to rehearsals in the music room above the Parkes Pool complex in Dalton Street on Tuesday 7pm-9pm during school term - 6.30pm for learners and those picking up the instrument again.
New members are always welcome.
Contact music director Duncan on 0405 035 164 or email duncanclement@hotmail.com.
