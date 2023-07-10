Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Community

Parkes Shire Concert Band working with Parkes Public School again

By Ellen Tom
July 10 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Shire Concert Band members who volunteer with the Parkes Public School band, and teacher Vicki Warwick. Picture supplied
Parkes Shire Concert Band members who volunteer with the Parkes Public School band, and teacher Vicki Warwick. Picture supplied

It has been great to be back at Parkes Public School to support the school band every Tuesday during the school term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.