Replacing equipment for the Eugowra Historical Museum and bringing recovery and resilience forums to Parkes, all following last year's floods, have now been made possible thanks to some funding.
More than $1.3 million has been granted to 131 groups across remote, rural and regional Australia and two in Parkes and Eugowra are among them.
Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) has awarded the grants through its Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program for projects that support small yet vital community needs, disaster resilience and recovery and COVID-19 recovery initiatives.
There are three streams of funding: Small and Vital, Prepare and Recover, and Rebuilding Regional Communities.
Both Parkes and Eugowra's grants come under Prepare and Recover from the 2022 floods.
The Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association has received $16,320 to purchase necessary equipment, such as office equipment and supplies, to renew and re-establish the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre that were destroyed in the 2022 floods.
The money will help the facility to continue to share the rich stories of Eugowra and district.
The Rural Financial Counselling Service have been awarded $11,094 to deliver recovery and resilience forums in Parkes and surrounding areas.
They aim to support recovery in the significantly flood-affected Central West and Riverina by holding three workshops that provide financial advice and mental health information.
The SRC program is collaboratively funded by donors ranging from private individuals to larger foundations.
Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR Jill Karena said that while each of the 131 awarded projects meets a unique local need, all funded initiatives have one thing in common - they each have a clear and direct benefit to the community and to those living locally.
"In this round of SRC grants, we've seen a shift in project focus, with a significant increase in initiatives that address the wellbeing and sustainability of community organisations," she said.
"The majority of these grants are for practical, infrastructure-related projects that will enable local groups in rural places to continue to provide vital services, and ensure community spaces are safe, secure and welcoming.
"These grants may be relatively small, but they can make a mighty difference to a rural community! That's why the focus of our end of year fundraising campaign is on small grants. All donations are gratefully received, no matter how small, as this program is needed more than ever."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
