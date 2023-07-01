Parkes Champion-Post
Eugowra Historical Museum and recovery forums in Parkes receive funding from FRRR

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Max Swift, Ray Agustin and Margaret Swift at the Eugowra Museum and Bushranger Centre just two days after the flood. Picture by Carla Freedman
Max Swift, Ray Agustin and Margaret Swift at the Eugowra Museum and Bushranger Centre just two days after the flood. Picture by Carla Freedman

Replacing equipment for the Eugowra Historical Museum and bringing recovery and resilience forums to Parkes, all following last year's floods, have now been made possible thanks to some funding.

