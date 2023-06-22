Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Parkes Christian School presents Seussical the Musical over four sessions

By Newsroom
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Christian School student Abigail Heard is Horton the Elephant, who takes centre stage as a central character in the school's latest production Seussical the Musical. Picture by Parkes Christian School
Parkes Christian School student Abigail Heard is Horton the Elephant, who takes centre stage as a central character in the school's latest production Seussical the Musical. Picture by Parkes Christian School

Parkes Christian School is thrilled to present their latest production of 'Seussical the Musical' over four spectacular sessions this week, with opening night tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.