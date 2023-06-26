The Neighbourhood Central Palliative Care Volunteer Service organised and hosted a regional seminar for volunteers and health care workers.
The theme was "The Cost Of Caring - Under the Umbrella of Palliative Care".
The day provided an opportunity to reflect on the important of work volunteers and health professionals, and on how to maintain perspective in their work.
Beaté Steller, an accredited mental health social worker and training consultant specialising in end-of-life related care and aged care, and Carly Fisher, a registered psychologist and business consultant, facilitated interactive presentations that engaged volunteers and health professionals in practical activities that promote reflection and growth in their role.
Neighbourhood Central's palliative care volunteers are special people who are carefully selected and trained. They undergo extensive training through NSW Health, in this specialist field.
"The day was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants," Neighbourhood Central Parkes executive officer Dianne Scott said.
"We thank our sponsors Northparkes Community Investment Program, Goldfields Masonic Lodge, Palliative Care NSW, Comfort Inn Bushmans and Parkes Shire Council for their generous support and assistance.
"And a huge thank you to Tony Fisher and the Parkes Palliative Care volunteers for organising the event."
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.