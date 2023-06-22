Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Neighbourhood Central and Companions Thru Cancer hosts Biggest Morning Tea

By Newsroom
June 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff and volunteers from the Neighbourhood Central Parkes office joined forces with members from Companions Thru Cancer to stage a Biggest Morning Tea event, raising vital funds for the Cancer Council to support people impacted by cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.