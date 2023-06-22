Staff and volunteers from the Neighbourhood Central Parkes office joined forces with members from Companions Thru Cancer to stage a Biggest Morning Tea event, raising vital funds for the Cancer Council to support people impacted by cancer.
About 30 people enjoyed a delicious morning tea catered by Companions Thru Cancer and staff at Neighbourhood Central.
Organisers were pleased with the day, with raffles and donations raising more than $600 for the worthy cause.
These funds will enable the Cancer Council to support people impacted by cancer when they need it most, speak out on behalf of the community on cancer issues, empower people to reduce their cancer risk, and find new ways to better detect and treat cancer.
Companions Thru Cancer has been providing informal support networks in the Parkers Shire, built around a variety of social outings, since its formation in 2001, while Neighbourhood Central, in conjunction with Parkes Community Health, has been providing a Volunteer Palliative Care Service since 2013.
Along with Can Assist and local health services, both Companions Thru Cancer and Neighbourhood Central provide valuable support and assistance to people living in Parkes and surrounds.
The Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a community event ran in May and June each year that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.
And they turn 30 this year.
People get involved by hosting a morning tea big or small their way anytime throughout May or June.
Every dollar raised goes to the cause.
So far 22,289 morning teas have been registered and $10,615,918 has been raised so far.
One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, Cancer Council want to change that, and they need your help.
Here's the impact a Biggest Morning Tea and fundraising has:
$150 provides two people recently diagnosed with cancer with one-on-one support, connecting them to a trained Cancer Connect volunteer.
$500 helps provide training to leaders of cancer support groups where people can meet and share their experiences in an emotionally supportive environment.
$1000 pays for an analysis of two gene samples for a research project.
Money raised from these morning teas and other Cancer Council fundraisers goes towards research, support and prevention.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.