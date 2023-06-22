Sunday at the Parkes Tennis Centre saw 13 girls aged between 8-11 years come together with 4 teenagers involved in tennis and head coach Helen Magill as part of a Tennis Australia #NOLIMITS girls squad initiative.
Aiming to keep girls enjoying the sport, the #NOLIMITS girls had a free 3hr session titled 'Backhands and Braids' where they worked together in 4 teams under the guidance of their coaches and participated in team games on and off court, as well as a real treat having their hair braided.
They enjoyed lunch together with plenty of chatter and friendly bonding, some delicious brownies, rocky road and fruit platters and finished with a nice reflection. All the girls and coaches are looking forward to the next Sunday which will be mid next term titled 'drop shots and charades'.
HOTSHOTS
Today was the final day of HotShots for Term 2. It's been another great program and the support from the community and families has been wonderful. An amazing team of 13 coaches has provided a benchmark program for girls and boys aged from 3yrs through to 13yrs.
Term 3 will commence August 14th and run for 6 weeks through to the end of September. Online registrations will open July 3rd at www.parkestennis.com.au. Follow ParkesTennis on Facebook for further details.
SOCIAL TENNIS
Tuesday morning ladies social play continues every week from 9am-11am while mixed social tennis is on Saturday afternoons from 12.30pm.
COURT HIRE
Online court bookings available from 7am-10pm 7 days a week. www.parkestennis.com.au
MONDAY LADIES COMP
The final round of ladies comp will be next Monday then the ladies are having a break through the chilly Term 3 and will recommence in October when the weather is more conducive to night play.
SPORTING SCHOOLS PROGRAM
Bogan Gate Public, Parkes Christian School and Holy Family have been fortunate to be part of the sporting schools tennis program this term. The students of Bogan Gate were lucky to have coach Helen Magill travel to their little school which has 2 synthetic grass courts on site and deliver a 6 week program to their 8 students.
Meanwhile Stages 2 and 3 at Parkes Christian School enjoyed a 4 week program working together on their tennis court and beaut covered COLA area.
Today is the final day of a 4 week program at Holy Family where every student in the school has enjoyed participating and learning some all-round coordination skills as well as tennis specific skills on their synthetic grass area. The students have been very excited when they arrive for school and see 14 nets set up ready for play. They have worked through groundstrokes, over arm serving and today will be a fun finale around volleys.
Sporting Schools is an Australian Government initiative designed to help schools increase children's participation in sport and connect them with community sporting opportunities.
