Parkes girls bond during Tennis Australia #nolimits girls squad initiative

By The Ace
June 22 2023 - 11:00am
Thirteen girls aged between 8-11 years bonded during the Tennis Australia #NOLIMITS girls squad initiative, with the support of four teenagers and head coach Helen Magill. Picture supplied
Sunday at the Parkes Tennis Centre saw 13 girls aged between 8-11 years come together with 4 teenagers involved in tennis and head coach Helen Magill as part of a Tennis Australia #NOLIMITS girls squad initiative.

