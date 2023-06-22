Mixed pairs Saturday
A glorious sunny day saw 28 teams compete for prize money sponsored by the Parkes Services Club. Local and visiting teams from Lake Cargelligo, Dubbo, Narromine, Forbes, Eugowra and Manildra enjoyed 3 games of 15 ends of three bowl pairs.
A big thank you to the greenkeepers, women bowlers who organised and made the day possible, Geoff Freeman our umpire for the day, Gary McPhee for scoring, Meryl Ramsey for catering (yum) and Shane our barman (nothing is ever a problem).
There can only be a few teams that win the money, but all teams enjoyed their bowls and company on the day so it is a win for everyone.
Social bowls Tuesday
That glorious sunshine of the weekend was nowhere to be seen today!
We began with hi-viz jacks just so we could see our target through the fog! Thank you to Ground Control for your work, always, especially in ultra-cold conditions!
Not a day for the faint-hearted, but Pennants Practice is important!
Thanks to the four Forbes girls who came over to join us in friendly rivalry!
Skip Annette Tisdell had a load to carry as her team of Lynn Ryan/Maria Willcockson/Sandra Priest/Lea Orr found the going just a bit tough! Brenda Davies/Elaine Miller/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne combined well to win 12 of the 20 ends on Rink 4.
Marja Iffland/Jan McPhee/Heather Harvey/Kim Evans(skip) took a few ends to find the jack on Rink 2, but had the heavy conditions mastered by mid-game to build a strong lead against Kay Craft/Carol Reed/Lyn Symonds/Sue White (skip). Team White gained momentum over the last few ends to bring their score up to a difference of just 6.
The Ladies Bowls AGM will be held after bowls on July 11. All members are encouraged to consider nominating for positions on the committee. What can you do for your club over the next 12 months?
There is a committee meeting next Tuesday.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 27, please call Kim or Elaine at the club, 6862 1446, between 9-9.30 with play to begin at 10. Visitors and interested new players are always welcome.
Milk n Mats Social Roster: Rhona Went.
- Lea Orr
Thursday social bowls
Last Thursday, 22 bowlers enjoyed 4 games of pairs and a triples game on a cool-ish Thursday afternoon.
Table organiser and the afternoon bowls coordinator Ian Simpson welcomed the opportunity afforded to the day's bowls selector by electing to lead for Bob Freeman and Steve Ryan. Unfortunately for team Ryan, they never got a look in against the Thursday specialist - the mighty Mal Porter, jovial Jim Blake and Graham Dixon, as they struggled to reach double figures. Team Ryan had no answer to team Dixon. Graham, Jim and Mal reached a total of 31 shots, winning convincingly.
The wily Ron Hornery led for Mick Simpson against Col Hayward and Skip Tony Riordan in a pairs game that was close all game. Col and Tony won only 5 of the first 11 ends, to trail by 2 shots at the halfway mark. They won 7 of the next 11 ends, picking up 4 shots on the 13th end to forge ahead. They were then never headed, as Col and Tony, bowling very well together, closed out the game, winning by 19 shots to 12.
The A grade game of the day featured John Corcoran and Tom Furey against Rob Irving and GOAT Gary McPhee. In a high standard game, the lead see-sawed with neither combination able to create and sustain a big margin. Consistent lead bowls by Rob Irving put the pressure on John Corcoran all game, eventually combining nicely with Skip, Gary, to score 9 shots over 4 consecutive ends, 12th to 15th ends, creating 13 shot buffer. The excitable Tom and Corky picked up 5 shots on the 18th end, but it was too little, too late as Rob and Gary closed out the game, winning by 23 shots to 19.
The same score-line was also recorded in the pairs game between Al Affleck and Rob Tinker against George Bradley and Ray Jones. The bowling arms (sticks) of Bradley and Jones combined nicely to always have at least 2 bowls near enough to the jack on every end, applying pressure on the 'wanna-be St Kilda supporter' Affleck, and his Skip, the Tink man. George and Ray scored 10 shots over 3 ends early in the game, creating a nice margin on the scorecard, and they were good enough to maintain the rage, and close out the game to win by 23 shots to 19.
The surprisingly result for the day was the outcome of the pairs game between the Jubilee St combination of George Boatswain and Marty Tighe, over Bernie Mitchell and John Ward. The Jubilee brothers combined nicely, completely dominating their opponents, recording a very big win. Bernie and 'Blinkers' Ward won the 1st end of the game, but won only another 3 ends, doubling their score on the 16th end!
A spectacular open pairs bowls tournament was played under brilliant warm sunshine on Saturday. Featuring 56 bowlers, the success of the day was testament to the tireless efforts of so many ladies volunteers who are the back-bone of womens' bowls at our proud club. The tournament attracted pairs bowling teams from over all the zone, and all these teams were warmly welcomed by the local bowlers.
The 3 bowls pairs tournament was a raging success, and it was perhaps fitting that 2 of the 3 winners were visiting teams from Manildra (Frog Gosper and Cheryl McConnell, 2nd place), and Club Dubbo (John and Tracey Silk, 3rd place), who joined the podium to share the winners' spoils with our local legend pairing of Joe and Brenda Davies, 1st place!
The club's Ladies Committee members, bowlers and helpers, as well as our ground-keeper for the day (who also bowls a bit!) are to be commended on hosting a tournament that filled both greens in a terrific atmosphere of bowls friendship and joviality.
The lucky rink jackpot has snuck up again, building up to a nice nest egg of $200 next Thursday. Also, the Bowling Club members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $3900, and will be drawn after the meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
- Marty Tighe
On Wednesday, June 14 we had social bowls. Winners were Jan Griffith and Jake Brown winning 18+18. Runners-up were Mick Dunn and Wal Austin winning 18+5. Third Place was Blake Strudwick and Tony Latter winning 17+8.
Marble 23 came out and the Margins were 1, 5, 8, 9 and 18. The jackpot this week is $170.
On Saturday, June 17 we had social bowls. Winners were John Chew and Terry Clothier winning 17+19. Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Chris Harrison winning 17+10. Third Place was Junior Thorne and Pauline Currey winning 15+28.
On Sunday, June 18 we welcomed the Town Club down for a trial match for our upcoming State Pennants Finals. The Town continued their successful run against us with a 2 point victory on the big board 60-58. We thoroughly enjoyed the game and are super thankful for the Town coming down and helping us out.
Our jackets have arrived and can be purchased over the bar or by seeing Lewi. Also our membership renewals are due at the end of the month and can be paid for over the bar or by seeing Jo.
This week we have social bowls on Wednesday, June 21 at 1pm. Names in by 12.30pm and everyone is welcome with loan bowls available.
We thank Tony Latter for another outstanding year as president on Saturday, June 24 at 10am for his Presidents Day Bowls and on Sunday, June 25 we see the final 2 matches of our championships played with the Club Triples and Club Fours both kicking off at 1pm.
In the club on Friday, June 23 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($50), joker draw ($550), the bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm and karaoke from 8pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
