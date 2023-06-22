The same score-line was also recorded in the pairs game between Al Affleck and Rob Tinker against George Bradley and Ray Jones. The bowling arms (sticks) of Bradley and Jones combined nicely to always have at least 2 bowls near enough to the jack on every end, applying pressure on the 'wanna-be St Kilda supporter' Affleck, and his Skip, the Tink man. George and Ray scored 10 shots over 3 ends early in the game, creating a nice margin on the scorecard, and they were good enough to maintain the rage, and close out the game to win by 23 shots to 19.